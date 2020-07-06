[WATCH] Poor political leadership has ruined our economy, says Vusi Thembekwayo
Thembekwayo posted a video on Facebook showing an abandoned office space in Sandton, where at least 70 employees lost their jobs due to the lockdown.
In the video, an emotional Thembekwayo blames politicians for years of economic mismanagement in South Africa which has worsened the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 10-minute went viral last week and was followed by an interview on eNCA where the venture capitalist argued that politicians need to be held accountable for the state of the country.
Covid-19 wasn't the cause of death for businesses. Covid-19 was the coffin that businesses were buried in.. The cause of death was a poorly-led economy, bad economic policy, poorly implemented economic policy, and very poor leadership.Vusi Thembekwayo
Part 2: pic.twitter.com/ubOQX12rgi— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) July 4, 2020
RELATED: I slept in the parking lot for seven months - Vusi Thembekwayo talks 'success'
Speaking to CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies, Thembekwayo says he's witnessed the severe deterioration of political leadership in South Africa over the past 20 years.
He explains what led him to post his video rant and says politicians have not acted in the best interest of the country.
I walked into a dead zone. It was like walking into the cemetery.Vusi Thembekwayo, Businessman and motivational speaker
Over the period of time that I've been economically active... I have yet to come across a small business that was funded by a government agency. I'm told they do it, but I haven't seen it.Vusi Thembekwayo, Businessman and motivational speaker
The economy is suffering... because even the government that is charged with responsibilities is not executing those.Vusi Thembekwayo, Businessman and motivational speaker
Thembekwayo unpacks the challenges facing South Africa's economy and small businesses in the country.
Listen to Vusi Thembekwayo in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs
Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business.Read More
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.Read More
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game
Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumpingRead More
Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages
DPE acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says there is hope ahead of talks with Numsa, Sacca and pilots association.Read More
Tesla is now the world’s most valuable carmaker
Elon Musk’s revolutionary electric car manufacturer has just overtaken Toyota as the world’s most valuable automaker.Read More
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice
"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."Read More
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions
SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.Read More
The official word is that leisure travel is not allowed - Fedhasa
The tourism ministry has confirmed that leisure travel is not allowed under level 3 lockdown despite earlier claims to the contrary.Read More
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home
A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes.Read More
South Africa’s farms are producing near-record amounts of food right now
So, far it’s been a good season for South Africa, says Tonie Fuchs (Managing Director at Capespan Group Limited).Read More