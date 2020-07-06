Streaming issues? Report here
Teflon John Hlophe's Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date
Why we are not wearing masks and what we can do about it
Let's Help Build Madosini a Home
Adriaan Basson | Leon Schuster, Helen Zille, farm attacks and the crisis of whiteness
Why bringing more grades back to school just won't work
Less likely to win without fans in the stands?
Matodzi, VBS "kingping" opened up to AmaBhungane
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Leadership during covid-19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
[WATCH] Poor political leadership has ruined our economy, says Vusi Thembekwayo

6 July 2020 1:36 PM
by
Tags:
Business
Vusi Thembekwayo
Public speaker Vusi Thembekwayo
politicians

In a viral video posted last week, businessman Vusi Thembekwayo slammed politicians for the devastating impact the lockdown has had small businesses.

Thembekwayo posted a video on Facebook showing an abandoned office space in Sandton, where at least 70 employees lost their jobs due to the lockdown.

In the video, an emotional Thembekwayo blames politicians for years of economic mismanagement in South Africa which has worsened the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 10-minute went viral last week and was followed by an interview on eNCA where the venture capitalist argued that politicians need to be held accountable for the state of the country.

Covid-19 wasn't the cause of death for businesses. Covid-19 was the coffin that businesses were buried in.. The cause of death was a poorly-led economy, bad economic policy, poorly implemented economic policy, and very poor leadership.

Vusi Thembekwayo

RELATED: I slept in the parking lot for seven months - Vusi Thembekwayo talks 'success'

Speaking to CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies, Thembekwayo says he's witnessed the severe deterioration of political leadership in South Africa over the past 20 years.

He explains what led him to post his video rant and says politicians have not acted in the best interest of the country.

I walked into a dead zone. It was like walking into the cemetery.

Vusi Thembekwayo, Businessman and motivational speaker

Over the period of time that I've been economically active... I have yet to come across a small business that was funded by a government agency. I'm told they do it, but I haven't seen it.

Vusi Thembekwayo, Businessman and motivational speaker

The economy is suffering... because even the government that is charged with responsibilities is not executing those.

Vusi Thembekwayo, Businessman and motivational speaker

Thembekwayo unpacks the challenges facing South Africa's economy and small businesses in the country.

Listen to Vusi Thembekwayo in conversation with Kieno Kammies:


