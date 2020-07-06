It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Why we are not wearing masks and what we can do about it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Japhet
Today at 16:55
Let's Help Build Madosini a Home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Blundell
Today at 17:05
Adriaan Basson | Leon Schuster, Helen Zille, farm attacks and the crisis of whiteness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Today at 17:46
Less likely to win without fans in the stands?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 18:08
Matodzi, VBS "kingping" opened up to AmaBhungane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
No Items to show
Latest Local
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
Rights group threatens court action if City of Cape Town doesn't halt evictions The Legal Resource Centre has given the City of Cape Town until Monday to respond to their demand to stop all evictions during loc... 6 July 2020 2:25 PM
Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday. 6 July 2020 1:30 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
'She was a magnificent performer' - Sello Maake ka-Ncube remembers Mary Twala Actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube says Mary Twala has made an immense contribution to the South African television and film industry. 5 July 2020 11:06 AM
South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala Legendary South African actress Mary Twala passed away at the age of 80. 5 July 2020 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers

6 July 2020 10:58 AM
by
Tags:
Ageing
dog years
CapeTalk Viral
Social rundown

Research now shows that there is a different curve that applies to the life cycle of a canine compared to humans.

‘Conventional wisdom’ teaches us that one human year is equal to seven dog years.

A recent study confirms that there is actually no truth to this. Young puppies age MUCH faster than young humans do. Inversely, your older dog could be younger than you realise.

Boffins at the University of California San Diego focused on Labrador retrievers. They found that a one-year-old dog is equivalent to a 30-year-old human. But, aging slows down. A 4-year-old dog corresponds to a 52-year-old human.

This makes some sense when you consider that dogs can give birth from around age 9 months.

The formula can even be applied across species:

Note how the aging process slows down:

Image: Courtesy of UC San Diego Health

Scientists will undertake to replicate the study on specific species with different lifespans for even more accurate data for owners.

This better understanding helps us grasp the ability and strain that might be appropriate for your pet. The study’s lead author, Trey Ideker, says: "I have a six-year-old dog — she still runs with me, but I'm now realizing that she's not as 'young' as I thought she was,”. Ideker’s dog is 60 in ‘human years’.

Despite how you might feel about your furbaby, their development will never quite match up with that of our own. So, cut Rex some slack if he still chases squirrels at ‘age 30’ with reckless abandon.

Listen to the full explanation by Stephan Lombard on his Social Rundown below:


6 July 2020 10:58 AM
by
Tags:
Ageing
dog years
CapeTalk Viral
Social rundown

