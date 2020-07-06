Lester Kiewit hosts brand new Cape Town edition of The Midday Report





As the clock strikes midday in Cape Town, on Monday 6 July, the CapeTalk audience will hear a familiar voice when Lester Kiewit starts his new role as host of the popular current affairs show, The Midday Report.

Kiewit, a seasoned journalist, was lured back into radio in 2018 by the station to host the acclaimed night-time show, Tonight with Lester Kiewit.

The CapeTalk audience has fallen in love with Kiewit’s wit, heart, and informed conversations about local news and city-related matters.

It is for these reasons that Kiewit will get behind the microphone of the iconic Midday Report program, previously simulcast with sister station 702.

702's edition of The Midday Report will be hosted by Mandy Wiener, while Kiewit will speak exclusively to the Cape Town audience.

Kiewit’s journalistic pedigree is unmatched, with over sixteen years’ experience – most recently as The Mail & Guardian’s Cape Town correspondent.

His approach to talk radio combines natural storytelling and exploring hard news. This homegrown, guy-next-door will talk big stories, interesting Cape Town news, and share his fresh take on current affairs during this noon ‘power-hour’.

CapeTalk station manager Tessa van Staden had this to say about the line-up change:

For more than fifteen years we have shared (or simulcast) part of our daytime programming with Johannesburg-based sister station 702. As of Monday 6 July, the station’s daytime offering will be solely produced and created by the CapeTalk team. We are going live and local, Lester being an essential addition to our daytime line-up. Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager

CapeTalk's new Midday Report host, Lester Kiewit commented: