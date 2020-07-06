Lester Kiewit hosts brand new Cape Town edition of The Midday Report
As the clock strikes midday in Cape Town, on Monday 6 July, the CapeTalk audience will hear a familiar voice when Lester Kiewit starts his new role as host of the popular current affairs show, The Midday Report.
Kiewit, a seasoned journalist, was lured back into radio in 2018 by the station to host the acclaimed night-time show, Tonight with Lester Kiewit.
The CapeTalk audience has fallen in love with Kiewit’s wit, heart, and informed conversations about local news and city-related matters.
It is for these reasons that Kiewit will get behind the microphone of the iconic Midday Report program, previously simulcast with sister station 702.
702's edition of The Midday Report will be hosted by Mandy Wiener, while Kiewit will speak exclusively to the Cape Town audience.
Kiewit’s journalistic pedigree is unmatched, with over sixteen years’ experience – most recently as The Mail & Guardian’s Cape Town correspondent.
His approach to talk radio combines natural storytelling and exploring hard news. This homegrown, guy-next-door will talk big stories, interesting Cape Town news, and share his fresh take on current affairs during this noon ‘power-hour’.
CapeTalk station manager Tessa van Staden had this to say about the line-up change:
For more than fifteen years we have shared (or simulcast) part of our daytime programming with Johannesburg-based sister station 702. As of Monday 6 July, the station’s daytime offering will be solely produced and created by the CapeTalk team. We are going live and local, Lester being an essential addition to our daytime line-up.Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager
CapeTalk's new Midday Report host, Lester Kiewit commented:
The Midday Report will be the one hour you can’t miss. I will focus on the biggest regional, national, and global news stories… sometimes with a twist. I look forward to offering our listeners an hour-long show that delivers a deftly news punch.Lester Kiewit, Host - The Midday Report on CapeTalk
More from Local
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday
Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 13 July 2020.Read More
Rights group threatens court action if City of Cape Town doesn't halt evictions
The Legal Resource Centre has given the City of Cape Town until Monday to respond to their demand to stop all evictions during lockdown.Read More
Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres
South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday.Read More
SA doc's moving account of Covid-19 on the frontline: 'Our systems are cracking'
Specialist physician Dr Kagiso Motse describes the anxiety and fears in the ICU wards as the numbers of Covid-19 infections rise.Read More
'Current evidence does not prove definitively children cannot transmit Covid-19'
Naptosa's David Millar and Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke explain why they feel it is too early to reopen schools in South Africa.Read More
WCBS appeals for blood donations on Mandela Day
The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to each and every eligible donor to donate blood this Mandela Day.Read More
South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala
Legendary South African actress Mary Twala passed away at the age of 80.Read More
[WATCH] Rescue centre treating injured seal that visited Table View beach bar
The disorientated seal that banged on the door of Pakalolo in Table View this week is being rehabilitated at the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre.Read More
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine
Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy.Read More
CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation
Cape Town-based comedian Carl Weber lost his in-laws to Covid-19 last month, just five days apart. His wife also tested positive for the virus.Read More