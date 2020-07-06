Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Why we are not wearing masks and what we can do about it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Japhet
Today at 16:55
Let's Help Build Madosini a Home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Blundell
Today at 17:05
Adriaan Basson | Leon Schuster, Helen Zille, farm attacks and the crisis of whiteness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Today at 17:46
Less likely to win without fans in the stands?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 18:08
Matodzi, VBS "kingping" opened up to AmaBhungane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Lester Kiewit hosts brand new Cape Town edition of The Midday Report

6 July 2020 12:00 PM
by
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit has taken over The Midday Report, which is no longer simulcast with Johannesburg-based sister station 702.

As the clock strikes midday in Cape Town, on Monday 6 July, the CapeTalk audience will hear a familiar voice when Lester Kiewit starts his new role as host of the popular current affairs show, The Midday Report.

RELATED: CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up

Kiewit, a seasoned journalist, was lured back into radio in 2018 by the station to host the acclaimed night-time show, Tonight with Lester Kiewit.

The CapeTalk audience has fallen in love with Kiewit’s wit, heart, and informed conversations about local news and city-related matters.

It is for these reasons that Kiewit will get behind the microphone of the iconic Midday Report program, previously simulcast with sister station 702.

702's edition of The Midday Report will be hosted by Mandy Wiener, while Kiewit will speak exclusively to the Cape Town audience.

Kiewit’s journalistic pedigree is unmatched, with over sixteen years’ experience – most recently as The Mail & Guardian’s Cape Town correspondent.

His approach to talk radio combines natural storytelling and exploring hard news. This homegrown, guy-next-door will talk big stories, interesting Cape Town news, and share his fresh take on current affairs during this noon ‘power-hour’.

CapeTalk station manager Tessa van Staden had this to say about the line-up change:

For more than fifteen years we have shared (or simulcast) part of our daytime programming with Johannesburg-based sister station 702. As of Monday 6 July, the station’s daytime offering will be solely produced and created by the CapeTalk team. We are going live and local, Lester being an essential addition to our daytime line-up.

Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager

CapeTalk's new Midday Report host, Lester Kiewit commented:

The Midday Report will be the one hour you can’t miss. I will focus on the biggest regional, national, and global news stories… sometimes with a twist. I look forward to offering our listeners an hour-long show that delivers a deftly news punch.

Lester Kiewit, Host - The Midday Report on CapeTalk

by
