[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response





Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off on Sunday at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

The camera was focused on Chalmers but the microphone clearly caught the very loud sound of flatulence.

Though some fans thought at first it may have been Chalmers, Poulter fessed up that he was the culprit.

According to a hilarious interview Poulter did with TMZ Sports, he says it was actually his caddy who said 'Didi you catch that?" Chalmers responds 'Stay over there'.

In this very funny interview below on TMZSports, Poulter says it was good for social distancing and adds he will definitely be a repeat offender when it comes to letting one rip every now and then.

