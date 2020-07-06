[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Why we are not wearing masks and what we can do about it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Japhet
Today at 16:55
Let's Help Build Madosini a Home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Blundell
Today at 17:05
Adriaan Basson | Leon Schuster, Helen Zille, farm attacks and the crisis of whiteness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Today at 17:46
Less likely to win without fans in the stands?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 18:08
Matodzi, VBS "kingping" opened up to AmaBhungane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Latest Local
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday. 6 July 2020 1:30 PM
Lester Kiewit hosts brand new Cape Town edition of The Midday Report CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit has taken over The Midday Report, which is no longer simulcast with Johannesburg-based sister station... 6 July 2020 12:00 PM
View all Local
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
'She was a magnificent performer' - Sello Maake ka-Ncube remembers Mary Twala Actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube says Mary Twala has made an immense contribution to the South African television and film industry. 5 July 2020 11:06 AM
South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala Legendary South African actress Mary Twala passed away at the age of 80. 5 July 2020 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response

6 July 2020 11:28 AM
by
Tags:
Golf
CapeTalk Viral
David Poulter
Greg Chalmers

Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship.

Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off on Sunday at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

The camera was focused on Chalmers but the microphone clearly caught the very loud sound of flatulence.

Though some fans thought at first it may have been Chalmers, Poulter fessed up that he was the culprit.

According to a hilarious interview Poulter did with TMZ Sports, he says it was actually his caddy who said 'Didi you catch that?" Chalmers responds 'Stay over there'.

In this very funny interview below on TMZSports, Poulter says it was good for social distancing and adds he will definitely be a repeat offender when it comes to letting one rip every now and then.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


Share this:
