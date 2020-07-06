Streaming issues? Report here
Priest who was allegedly raped by clergyman on hunger strike over 'cover-up'

6 July 2020 12:33 PM
by
Tags:
Rape
Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba
rape allegations
Anglican archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Anglican Church of Southern Africa
Reverend
Reverend June Major

A former female priest of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa remains steadfast in her quest for justice on the sixth day of her hunger strike.

Reverend June Major has accused the clergy of covering up her rape ordeal, allegedly at the hands of a fellow priest, back in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary.

On Wednesday last week, she embarked on a hunger strike and set-up a tent and chair outside the home of Archbishop Thabo Makgoba in Bishop’s Court, Cape Town.

According to the 51-year-old former clergywoman, her perpetrator is still allowed to perform his clerical duties despite the case being reported to SAPS and the Anglican Church.

She claims that the priest has also victimised other women in the Anglican Church, but they are too afraid to speak out publicly.

Major was formerly a part of the Cape Town Diocese and ministered at St Saviour’s Church in Claremont, St George’s in Silvertown, and at St Matthew’s in Harfield Village.

She had previously embarked on a hunger strike in 2016 and says Archbishop Makgoba made her false promises.

This time, Major has presented Makgoba with five demands which she wants the Anglican Church to address.

The demands are:

  • an internal investigation into her rape case and other alleged victims of the perpetrator
  • to start a process where victims of the perpetrator can safely give an account of their ordeal
  • investigating allegations and forming a committee to combat sexual misconduct and abuse in the Anglican church
  • to promote sexual awareness strategies within the church structures
  • to provide opportunities and structures to empower and support all women

Major says the archbishop has not yet agreed or formally responded to her demands. Instead, she was told to take legal action against her alleged perpetrator.

Meanwhile, she has not eaten in six days and says she's experiencing dizziness, abdominal pain, and headaches.

I started on Wednesday the 1st of July, so this is day six now.

Reverend June Major

I wanted to speak to Archbishop Makgoba face to face, I wanted him to see me.

Reverend June Major

The Archbishop is very vocal against GBV and patriarchy, however, mine has just been covered up and not been dealt with. I suffered tremendously.

Reverend June Major

The clergywoman says she will not stop her hunger strike until she's received a formal response from the archbishop.

Listen to the Anglican priest on Today with Kieno Kammies:


