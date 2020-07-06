Rights group threatens court action if City of Cape Town doesn't halt evictions
The human rights organisation wants a written undertaking from the City of Cape Town that it will halt all evictions following the violent eviction of Bulelani Qholani from his home in Khayelitsha last week.
If the City does not respond by Monday, the centre will approach the Western Cape High Court for a declaratory order.
MEDIA STATEMENT | We have issued a letter of demand to @CityofCT requesting an undertaking to halt all evictions within the City, in light of the dehumanising eviction of Bulelani Qolani from his home. Should we receive no response by Monday, we will approach the WC High Court. pic.twitter.com/iLt1P7pZUU— Legal Resources Centre (@LRC_SouthAfrica) July 3, 2020
Despite the national government's ban on evictions during the lockdown, residents have been forcibly removed from their informal structures in areas such as Hangberg, Khayelitsha, and Ocean View over the past few weeks.
The Legal Resource Centre's attorney Zimkhitha Mhlahlo has condemned the City of Cape Town for flouting lockdown regulations and ordering inhumane, violent and dehumanising shack demolitions during this time.
The centre wants city officials to return the building materials torn down during several demolitions, Mhlahlo says.
No person may be evicted from his home or land during this period of alert levels of lockdown.Zimkhitha Mhlahlo, Legal Practitioner - Legal Resources Centre
These eviction orders that they've received prior to lockdown have been put on moratorium.Zimkhitha Mhlahlo, Legal Practitioner - Legal Resources Centre
The City of Cape Town is arguing that these structures are unoccupied, however, based on the instructions we received from our clients... these structures are occupied when the City comes in to demolish these structures.Zimkhitha Mhlahlo, Legal Practitioner - Legal Resources Centre
They'll find people and a community living in those structures. They get in there and order the people that are inside the houses to get out to proceed with demolishing their structures.Zimkhitha Mhlahlo, Legal Practitioner - Legal Resources Centre
Listen to the developments on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
