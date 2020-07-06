Streaming issues? Report here
Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres

6 July 2020 1:30 PM
by
Tags:
ECDs

South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday.

Early Childhood Development Centres have remained closed through all the levels of lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many ECD experts argue the centres need to reopen and are critical for young children on a number of of levels.

The South African Childcare Association took the matter to court and on Monday afternoon it was announced their case was victorious

Lester Kiewit talks to ECD specialist Storm Muller.

We are extremely excited...We are allowed to open as of today.

Storm Muller, ECD specialist

She says the Grade Rs are at school today but the rest of the little ones can certainly come back on Tuesday.

Parents can go back to work with peace of mind because we are going to be looking after their kids.

Storm Muller, ECD specialist

Listen to the interview below:


6 July 2020 1:30 PM
by
Tags:
ECDs

