These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday
The City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Zahid Badroodien says libraries will only reopen for book loans at this stage.
Study spaces and internet services remain closed to the public, and no browsing will be allowed inside the libraries.
During the first phase of reopening, the staff of seven libraries will introduce a drop and collect service.
The first libraries to reopen are:
- Central Public Library in the CBD
- Wesfleur Public Library in Atlantis
- Strand Public Library in Strand
- Harare Public Library in Khayelitsha
- Mitchells Plain Town Centre Public Library
- Fish Hoek Public Library in Fish Hoek
- Parow Public Library in Parow
New library rules for drop-offs
- Library materials from any library in the City can be dropped at these seven libraries.
- A drop zone with clear demarcations will be identified at each library, and patrons will be required for residents to drop off their library materials.
- The City says all returned library material will be quarantined for 72 hours before it is handled by library staff and returned on the system.
- Municipal officials have asked partons to adhere to the Covid-19 safety regulations, like wearing masks and practicing social distancing, when returning library materials.
New library rules for borrowing
- Library patrons will be allowed to borrow 20 items at a time for 30 days.
- Patrons can check the online library catalogue at opac.capetown.gov.za for the seven libraries and submit requests for specific books or general material, via e-mail or telephonically.
- The staff will collate the material and call patrons with arrangements to collect the items within two days of their request.
- Patrons can also approach the library and request materials without prior arrangement.
- The material borrowed for 30 days can be renewed online for an additional 30 days via the library catalogue (opac.capetown.gov.za) or by calling one of the seven libraries that will be operational.
- No fines will be incurred on outstanding material during this time.
Operating hours:
Libraries will operate from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm during the week, and from 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.
There will also be a special service for senior citizens (60 years and older) and patrons who are physically challenged between 9am and 10am from Monday to Friday.
Contact information
Here's how to reach each of the libraries for more help:
Badroodien says more libraries will slowly come on board as soon as all the necessary safety measures have been met, including the procurement of personal protection equipment for staff.
It's expected that Bellville Library will be the next to open as soon as computer network upgrades at the library are completed.
Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
