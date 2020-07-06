These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Why we are not wearing masks and what we can do about it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Japhet
Today at 16:55
Let's Help Build Madosini a Home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Blundell
Today at 17:05
Adriaan Basson | Leon Schuster, Helen Zille, farm attacks and the crisis of whiteness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Why bringing more grades back to school just won’t work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Today at 17:46
Less likely to win without fans in the stands?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 18:08
Matodzi, VBS "kingping" opened up to AmaBhungane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 19:19
Business Book - 'Is It Me or Is It Getting Hot in Here?' by Tom Eaton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tom Eaton - Columnist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
Rights group threatens court action if City of Cape Town doesn't halt evictions The Legal Resource Centre has given the City of Cape Town until Monday to respond to their demand to stop all evictions during loc... 6 July 2020 2:25 PM
Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday. 6 July 2020 1:30 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
'She was a magnificent performer' - Sello Maake ka-Ncube remembers Mary Twala Actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube says Mary Twala has made an immense contribution to the South African television and film industry. 5 July 2020 11:06 AM
South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala Legendary South African actress Mary Twala passed away at the age of 80. 5 July 2020 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday

6 July 2020 3:24 PM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
books
City of Cape Town
Zahid Badroodien
Public libraries
libraries
book loans

Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 13 July 2020.

The City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Zahid Badroodien says libraries will only reopen for book loans at this stage.

Study spaces and internet services remain closed to the public, and no browsing will be allowed inside the libraries.

During the first phase of reopening, the staff of seven libraries will introduce a drop and collect service.

The first libraries to reopen are:

  • Central Public Library in the CBD
  • Wesfleur Public Library in Atlantis
  • Strand Public Library in Strand
  • Harare Public Library in Khayelitsha
  • Mitchells Plain Town Centre Public Library
  • Fish Hoek Public Library in Fish Hoek
  • Parow Public Library in Parow

New library rules for drop-offs

  • Library materials from any library in the City can be dropped at these seven libraries.
  • A drop zone with clear demarcations will be identified at each library, and patrons will be required for residents to drop off their library materials.
  • The City says all returned library material will be quarantined for 72 hours before it is handled by library staff and returned on the system.
  • Municipal officials have asked partons to adhere to the Covid-19 safety regulations, like wearing masks and practicing social distancing, when returning library materials.

New library rules for borrowing

  • Library patrons will be allowed to borrow 20 items at a time for 30 days.
  • Patrons can check the online library catalogue at opac.capetown.gov.za for the seven libraries and submit requests for specific books or general material, via e-mail or telephonically.
  • The staff will collate the material and call patrons with arrangements to collect the items within two days of their request.
  • Patrons can also approach the library and request materials without prior arrangement.
  • The material borrowed for 30 days can be renewed online for an additional 30 days via the library catalogue (opac.capetown.gov.za) or by calling one of the seven libraries that will be operational.
  • No fines will be incurred on outstanding material during this time.

Operating hours:

Libraries will operate from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm during the week, and from 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.

There will also be a special service for senior citizens (60 years and older) and patrons who are physically challenged between 9am and 10am from Monday to Friday.

Contact information

Here's how to reach each of the libraries for more help:

Badroodien says more libraries will slowly come on board as soon as all the necessary safety measures have been met, including the procurement of personal protection equipment for staff.

It's expected that Bellville Library will be the next to open as soon as computer network upgrades at the library are completed.

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


6 July 2020 3:24 PM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
books
City of Cape Town
Zahid Badroodien
Public libraries
libraries
book loans

Recommended

More from Local

shack-reerected-in-emplwenipng

Rights group threatens court action if City of Cape Town doesn't halt evictions

6 July 2020 2:25 PM

The Legal Resource Centre has given the City of Cape Town until Monday to respond to their demand to stop all evictions during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecd-1png

Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres

6 July 2020 1:30 PM

South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lester-kiewit-profilepng

Lester Kiewit hosts brand new Cape Town edition of The Midday Report

6 July 2020 12:00 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit has taken over The Midday Report, which is no longer simulcast with Johannesburg-based sister station 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dr-kagiso-motse-facebookjpg

SA doc's moving account of Covid-19 on the frontline: 'Our systems are cracking'

6 July 2020 10:41 AM

Specialist physician Dr Kagiso Motse describes the anxiety and fears in the ICU wards as the numbers of Covid-19 infections rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

'Current evidence does not prove definitively children cannot transmit Covid-19'

6 July 2020 8:52 AM

Naptosa's David Millar and Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke explain why they feel it is too early to reopen schools in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blood-donation-tubesjpg

WCBS appeals for blood donations on Mandela Day

5 July 2020 9:53 AM

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to each and every eligible donor to donate blood this Mandela Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

d4-mtjfwwaau-bljpg

South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala

5 July 2020 9:11 AM

Legendary South African actress Mary Twala passed away at the age of 80.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pakalolo-seal-restaurantpng

[WATCH] Rescue centre treating injured seal that visited Table View beach bar

4 July 2020 2:41 PM

The disorientated seal that banged on the door of Pakalolo in Table View this week is being rehabilitated at the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gillian-malouw-youtube-screengrabpng

Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine

4 July 2020 12:48 PM

Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

qaurantine-vlogs-carl-weberpng

CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation

4 July 2020 10:21 AM

Cape Town-based comedian Carl Weber lost his in-laws to Covid-19 last month, just five days apart. His wife also tested positive for the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA doc's moving account of Covid-19 on the frontline: 'Our systems are cracking'

Local

[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response

Sport Entertainment

'Current evidence does not prove definitively children cannot transmit Covid-19'

Local

EWN Highlights

Teachers union Naptosa: Schools doing their best as more pupils return

6 July 2020 3:51 PM

Britain set to axe Huawei 5G involvement - report

6 July 2020 2:27 PM

3 minibus taxi employees killed in separate shootings today

6 July 2020 2:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA