Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge. 6 July 2020 6:38 PM
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds o... 6 July 2020 4:55 PM
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
View all Local
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy. 4 July 2020 12:48 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM
by
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Make Money Mondays
small business
start-ups
money beliefs
entrepreneur
Sweepsouth
vc
make money mondays personal edition
venture capital
Aisha Pandor
money habits

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

SweepSouth co-founder Aisha Pandor. Image: @aishapandor

This week Whitfield interviewed Aisha Pandor, co-founder and CEO of SweepSouth, an online platform for booking, managing and paying for home cleaning services.

Pandor is, shall we say, rather gifted.

She obtained a PhD in Human Genetics and a Postgraduate Business Administration qualification (both from the University of Cape Town) literally on the same day.

Pandor started her wildly successful SweepSouth journey after a two-year stint as a management consultant at Accenture South Africa.

SweepSouth is available in most suburbs in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.

Related articles:

In 2016, she featured in Forbes magazine as a “top African millennial”.

Pandor famously cashed in in all her savings and sold her house and car to create SweepSouth in 2013.

It took five years for it to rake in R100 million in revenues.

Pandor is the daughter of Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

  • What is it that Pandor believes about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

My parents did talk about money… We equated money with work – something I’m trying to unlearn… My mom used to bake scones to make a bit of extra money… My dad used to say, ‘Never a borrower or a lender be’… My mom is extremely conservative with money…

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Making money is an indicator of value…

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Both my parents are very hardworking… One of my biggest revelations is that you don’t have to physically work and earn a salary to create wealth. People who are wealthy didn’t get that way by working a job. They got that way by making their money work…

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I grew up with parents who were teachers… My mom was then an academic… My dad was involved in community work… he’s a true entrepreneur… A political family… My great- grandfather and grandfather were both arrested and tried for treason… A lot of robust political discussion at the dinner table!

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

Business didn’t seem like a career path until I got to the end of my PhD…

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

My mom thought we’d gone mad [selling everything to create SweepSouth] … We ended up living with them [parents] for almost four years! …

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

The vast majority of what we have is still in SweepSouth… It’s a big motivator!

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM
by
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Make Money Mondays
small business
start-ups
money beliefs
entrepreneur
Sweepsouth
vc
make money mondays personal edition
venture capital
Aisha Pandor
money habits

Recommended

More from MyMoney Online

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice

2 July 2020 2:15 PM

"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hyundai i20

Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now

1 July 2020 3:05 PM

"The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naked Insurance

Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive

30 June 2020 8:03 PM

Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

25 June 2020 2:42 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa'

25 June 2020 11:58 AM

MultiChoice, Vodacom, Eskom and the SABC pay the highest average salaries in South Africa, according to MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

24 June 2020 11:48 AM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

24 June 2020 9:37 AM

Insurers aren't paying clients who took out policies that cover losses incurred due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Warren Buffett

Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons

22 June 2020 3:01 PM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House home residential property rent rental landlord tenant buy-to-let letting

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

22 June 2020 1:22 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220-tito-mbowenieditedjpg

'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'

22 June 2020 11:43 AM

"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Make Money Mondays

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-zktkxn-400x400jpg

PJ Powers on lockdown and money

11 May 2020 8:32 PM

The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nataniël

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

20 April 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160204Jan-HendrikvanderWest.jpg

Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe

9 March 2020 8:32 PM

In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

947 Breakfast Club - Tsogo Sun Sunbreaks Summer Getaway - John Smit

Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball

24 February 2020 8:29 PM

Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130408jackparow.jpg

Jack Parow talks money, honey

17 February 2020 8:43 PM

Jack Parow tells The Money Show how he runs his finances cooler than you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-6jpg

SuzelleDIY on how to DIY money matters

27 January 2020 8:39 PM

She loves ''braaing, dinner parties and DIY...and to go out for a koffie with my best friend Marianne''.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1530282457-34-mm-b-2017png

TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money

20 January 2020 8:22 PM

Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor. Twitter

Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan

13 January 2020 8:31 PM

Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure she’s top of her game with her money matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image- Twitter

How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets

6 January 2020 8:11 PM

It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

Business Opinion Lifestyle

It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers

Lifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

Business Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NW CoGTA MEC Gordan Kegakilwe dies after contracting COVID-19

6 July 2020 9:17 PM

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA