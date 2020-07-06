Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.
This week Whitfield interviewed Aisha Pandor, co-founder and CEO of SweepSouth, an online platform for booking, managing and paying for home cleaning services.
Pandor is, shall we say, rather gifted.
She obtained a PhD in Human Genetics and a Postgraduate Business Administration qualification (both from the University of Cape Town) literally on the same day.
Pandor started her wildly successful SweepSouth journey after a two-year stint as a management consultant at Accenture South Africa.
SweepSouth is available in most suburbs in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.
Related articles:
-
15 000 domestic workers in jobs via SweepSouth, a South African Uber-style app
-
American venture capitalist invests in local Uber-esque home cleaning service
In 2016, she featured in Forbes magazine as a “top African millennial”.
Pandor famously cashed in in all her savings and sold her house and car to create SweepSouth in 2013.
It took five years for it to rake in R100 million in revenues.
Pandor is the daughter of Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.
-
What is it that Pandor believes about money?
-
Does it keep her up at night?
-
Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?
-
How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?
My parents did talk about money… We equated money with work – something I’m trying to unlearn… My mom used to bake scones to make a bit of extra money… My dad used to say, ‘Never a borrower or a lender be’… My mom is extremely conservative with money…Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth
Making money is an indicator of value…Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth
Both my parents are very hardworking… One of my biggest revelations is that you don’t have to physically work and earn a salary to create wealth. People who are wealthy didn’t get that way by working a job. They got that way by making their money work…Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
I grew up with parents who were teachers… My mom was then an academic… My dad was involved in community work… he’s a true entrepreneur… A political family… My great- grandfather and grandfather were both arrested and tried for treason… A lot of robust political discussion at the dinner table!Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth
Business didn’t seem like a career path until I got to the end of my PhD…Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth
My mom thought we’d gone mad [selling everything to create SweepSouth] … We ended up living with them [parents] for almost four years! …Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth
The vast majority of what we have is still in SweepSouth… It’s a big motivator!Aisha Pandor, co-founder - SweepSouth
More from MyMoney Online
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice
"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."Read More
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now
"The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers.Read More
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000.Read More
'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa'
MultiChoice, Vodacom, Eskom and the SABC pay the highest average salaries in South Africa, according to MyBroadband.Read More
[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here.Read More
You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients
Insurers aren't paying clients who took out policies that cover losses incurred due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.Read More
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop
Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.Read More
'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'
"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.Read More
More from Make Money Mondays
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
PJ Powers on lockdown and money
The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.Read More
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe
In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.Read More
Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball
Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes.Read More
Jack Parow talks money, honey
Jack Parow tells The Money Show how he runs his finances cooler than you.Read More
SuzelleDIY on how to DIY money matters
She loves ''braaing, dinner parties and DIY...and to go out for a koffie with my best friend Marianne''.Read More
TV anchor Macfarlane Moleli talks money
Macfarlane Moleli tells The Money Show how he structures his life and sets goals.Read More
Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan
Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure she’s top of her game with her money matters.Read More
How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets
It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.Read More