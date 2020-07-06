Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge. 6 July 2020 6:38 PM
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds o... 6 July 2020 4:55 PM
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
View all Local
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy. 4 July 2020 12:48 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal

6 July 2020 6:38 PM
by
Tags:
Judiciary
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng
Judge Patricia Goliath
John Hlophe
Cape Judge President John Hlophe
sjc
Patricia Goliath

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge.

Mogoeng has recommended that a tribunal be established to look into serious allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Hlophe will now face a misconduct tribunal which could possibly lead to his impeachment.

RELATED: 'Hlophe allegations form part of prevailing abusive climate in W Cape judiciary'

In January this year, Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath lodged a 14-page complaint against Hlophe with the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), accusing him of far-reaching gross conduct.

Hlophe has been accused of assaulting another judge, using abusive language towards his colleagues, and abusing his power.

Hlophe allegedly assaulted a fellow judge, Musktak Parker, in chambers last year. Parker has since denied that he was assaulted, despite an affidavit and witnesses stating otherwise.

Parker now faces an inquiry over his inconsistent account of what happened between him and Hlophe.

Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm says the allegations against Hlophe are part of a bigger context which reveals a culture of fear, mistrust, and in-fighting at the Cape High Court.

RELATED: WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen

She says judge Hlophe is likely to fight back against the recommendations of a misconduct tribunal.

Mogoeng has dismissed Hlophe’s counter complaints against Goliath, saying none of them has merit.

RELATED: Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm

It was inevitable that this would reach some sort of awful boiling point.

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

Judge Parker has been thrown under the bus in some way, he too faces a tribunal or inquiry about altering his version of events.

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

We've only had one tribunal since 1994 and that was for [former high court judge] Nkola Motata - that took 11 years.

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

If you read the affidavit, you will see there are possible points of contention that judge Hlophe might pick up on later on in opposing or fighting back against this particular recommendation.

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

This was a very big risk that Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath when she decided to speak out in January.

Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

Listen to Marianne Thamm in conversation with John Maytham:


6 July 2020 6:38 PM
by
Tags:
Judiciary
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng
Judge Patricia Goliath
John Hlophe
Cape Judge President John Hlophe
sjc
Patricia Goliath

Recommended

More from Local

elephants-kruger20190729-0302jpg

Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert

6 July 2020 4:55 PM

A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds of elephants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday

6 July 2020 3:24 PM

Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 13 July 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shack-reerected-in-emplwenipng

Rights group threatens court action if City of Cape Town doesn't halt evictions

6 July 2020 2:25 PM

The Legal Resource Centre has given the City of Cape Town until Monday to respond to their demand to stop all evictions during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecd-1png

Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres

6 July 2020 1:30 PM

South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lester-kiewit-profilepng

Lester Kiewit hosts brand new Cape Town edition of The Midday Report

6 July 2020 12:00 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit has taken over The Midday Report, which is no longer simulcast with Johannesburg-based sister station 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dr-kagiso-motse-facebookjpg

SA doc's moving account of Covid-19 on the frontline: 'Our systems are cracking'

6 July 2020 10:41 AM

Specialist physician Dr Kagiso Motse describes the anxiety and fears in the ICU wards as the numbers of Covid-19 infections rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

'Current evidence does not prove definitively children cannot transmit Covid-19'

6 July 2020 8:52 AM

Naptosa's David Millar and Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke explain why they feel it is too early to reopen schools in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blood-donation-tubesjpg

WCBS appeals for blood donations on Mandela Day

5 July 2020 9:53 AM

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has appealed to each and every eligible donor to donate blood this Mandela Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

d4-mtjfwwaau-bljpg

South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala

5 July 2020 9:11 AM

Legendary South African actress Mary Twala passed away at the age of 80.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pakalolo-seal-restaurantpng

[WATCH] Rescue centre treating injured seal that visited Table View beach bar

4 July 2020 2:41 PM

The disorientated seal that banged on the door of Pakalolo in Table View this week is being rehabilitated at the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned

6 July 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helen

Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson

6 July 2020 7:22 PM

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2001618-vbs-matodzi-edjpg

No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

6 July 2020 6:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief'

3 July 2020 12:11 PM

Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shack-reerected-in-emplwenipng

Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again

3 July 2020 10:06 AM

A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

masks-picjpg

Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions

2 July 2020 2:02 PM

SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

unemployment men on side of road Zwelihle, Hermanus, Western Cape 123rf

Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?

2 July 2020 7:59 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gay couple same-sex marriage 123rf

Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do'

1 July 2020 2:36 PM

Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

privacygif

POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020

1 July 2020 1:46 PM

Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

Business Opinion Lifestyle

It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers

Lifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

Business Entertainment

EWN Highlights

NW CoGTA MEC Gordan Kegakilwe dies after contracting COVID-19

6 July 2020 9:17 PM

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA