Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal





Mogoeng has recommended that a tribunal be established to look into serious allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Hlophe will now face a misconduct tribunal which could possibly lead to his impeachment.

In January this year, Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath lodged a 14-page complaint against Hlophe with the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), accusing him of far-reaching gross conduct.

Hlophe has been accused of assaulting another judge, using abusive language towards his colleagues, and abusing his power.

Hlophe allegedly assaulted a fellow judge, Musktak Parker, in chambers last year. Parker has since denied that he was assaulted, despite an affidavit and witnesses stating otherwise.

Parker now faces an inquiry over his inconsistent account of what happened between him and Hlophe.

Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm says the allegations against Hlophe are part of a bigger context which reveals a culture of fear, mistrust, and in-fighting at the Cape High Court.

She says judge Hlophe is likely to fight back against the recommendations of a misconduct tribunal.

Mogoeng has dismissed Hlophe’s counter complaints against Goliath, saying none of them has merit.

It was inevitable that this would reach some sort of awful boiling point. Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

Judge Parker has been thrown under the bus in some way, he too faces a tribunal or inquiry about altering his version of events. Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

We've only had one tribunal since 1994 and that was for [former high court judge] Nkola Motata - that took 11 years. Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

If you read the affidavit, you will see there are possible points of contention that judge Hlophe might pick up on later on in opposing or fighting back against this particular recommendation. Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

This was a very big risk that Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath when she decided to speak out in January. Marianne Thamm, Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

