101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
Monday (6 July 2020) was Day 101 of the lockdown.
-
What have we won?
-
What have we lost?
-
What lessons have we learned?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings.
Nowadays, we’re talking about a 100% decline in some sectors… The extent, particularly in April, nothing like that has been experienced in modern history.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
In the US… they’re starting to recover…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
We think there’ll be a lasting effect… companies will re-evaluate whether they need so many employees… The orders of magnitude are way more than we anticipated when the lockdown started…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
The numbers are starting to put the healthcare system under enormous strain…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
We need savings… one month without income and businesses are at the point of failure…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Government has been way too focussed on the minute detail of the rules… We underestimate how important the simple things are – wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands… People, on the whole, are behaving responsibly…Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
