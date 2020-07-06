101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned





Monday (6 July 2020) was Day 101 of the lockdown.

coronavirus lockdown in SA Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

What have we won?

What have we lost?

What lessons have we learned?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings.

Nowadays, we’re talking about a 100% decline in some sectors… The extent, particularly in April, nothing like that has been experienced in modern history. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

In the US… they’re starting to recover… Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

We think there’ll be a lasting effect… companies will re-evaluate whether they need so many employees… The orders of magnitude are way more than we anticipated when the lockdown started… Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The numbers are starting to put the healthcare system under enormous strain… Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

We need savings… one month without income and businesses are at the point of failure… Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Government has been way too focussed on the minute detail of the rules… We underestimate how important the simple things are – wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands… People, on the whole, are behaving responsibly… Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.