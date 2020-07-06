Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson
In a recent column, Basson says Zille has become the voice of disgruntled white people who believe they are being victimised by the ANC.
Zille, the DA's federal chairperson, tweeted last month that "there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid".
She also tweeted that former President FW de Klerk "decided to dismantle apartheid".
The DA's federal legal council has been asked to investigate misconduct claims levelled against Zille following her tweets.
However, Basson says it was Zille's black colleagues in the party that had to complain to the DA's legal council about her offensive tweet.
In an opinion piece titled, 'Leon Schuster, Helen Zille, farm attacks and the crisis of whiteness', the News24 boss argues that the lack of public condemnation by her white colleagues in the DA speaks volumes.
"The inability of the DA's (white) leadership to speak out strongly against Zille's patently untrue claim has again brought to the fore the crisis of whiteness, not only in the DA, but in South African society at large", he writes.
In the DA's apparent bid to gain the white conservative vote, Basson says the opposition party may end up on a destructive path with a support base similar to the Freedom Front Plus (FF+).
John Steenhuisen seems to have been soft on Zille and her statements, although I believe he has asked her to stop tweeting. The case is in front of the federal legal council who must now deal with the matter.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
There's a certain section of the white population that feels unloved and unwanted by the ANC.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
That tweet was, for me, one example where white people chose to stay silent in the DA against absolute nonsense that Zille said about the ANC passing more racist laws.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
I think the Black Lives Matter movement... has also forced white people to speak up against racism if they haven't before.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
My question that I grapple with in the column is 'why?'. Why is the DA scared of alienating potentially racist people?Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
Listen to Adriaan Basson in conversation with John Maytham:
