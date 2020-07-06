Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert A conservationist says Botswana's government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds o...
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1...
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 1... 6 July 2020 3:24 PM
View all Local
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears."
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears." 6 July 2020 7:22 PM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.
Meat importers say FairPlay's dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
View all Business
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I'm outside; I don't need a mask. If you're uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it.
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We've hired people we haven't met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si...
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne...
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday.
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

6 July 2020 7:25 PM
by
Tags:
Movies
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ster-Kinekor
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
drive-in cinema
reopening of economy
Ryan Williams
drive-in

"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.

It's unlikely that movie-lovers will return to cinemas in large numbers when they reopen in South Africa and around the world.

It is, therefore, unsurprising that drive-in cinemas have made a comeback in South Africa.

Cape Town is getting a drive-in cinema with an LED screen for daytime watching and Ster-Kinekor is also looking into it.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ryan Williams, CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres.

I have a few extra grey hairs, but we’re looking forward to helping people back into our spaces safely.

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

We will have one or two cinemas less… The good locations remain good locations. One must look through the cycle…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

There’s so much quality content that has been delayed…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

Going to the movies is going to be a fundamentally different experience… people are required to wear masks, hand sanitiser all over the place… We’re only taking online bookings…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

I watched my very first movie at a drive-in. I’d love to see them back! … The big challenge is getting access to content… We might [open a drive-in soon]. We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense…

Ryan Williams, CEO - Ster-Kinekor Theatres

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


