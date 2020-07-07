Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do
Driving in thick fog can be pretty terrifying, especially on open highways with little street lighting or buildings to illuminate the road.
Cape Town's winter early morning fog can present a real challenge to motorists commuting to work.
Unlike some countries where fog is a routine phenomenon to take into account when driving, it doesn't happen often enough here in South Africa that motorists know what additional safety precautions to consider when taking to the road.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Automobile Association's Layton Beard.
- Use your fog lights
Beard says use your fog lights when there is fog.
If the visibility is less than 100 metres then you want to engage your fog lights when driving.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
He explains...
What it does is it shines on the road directly in front of your vehicle. So it provides you with that visibility when the visibility further ahead is very bad.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
And drive slowly!
The intention here is that you drive very slowly when you've got those lights on and that you are focused very much on that stretch of road directly in front of you.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Highways can be challenging in fog he agrees.
Driving on a highway may be a little difficult, but the key term I have used here is driving slowly.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
- Do not engage your hazard lights
Beard says many people tend to engage their hazard lights in fog and this is a no-no as it causes confusion.
When you use your hazards on a highway where there is very low visibility, drivers do not know whether you are stuck in the lane, whether the car is moving or whether it is stationary. It's very tricky when you change lanes for people to understand where you are going.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
He says it can cause motorists to come to a stop behind you and have a dangerous ripple effect.
It is very dangerous to be driving with your hazard lights on.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
He says if a motorist is finding driving in heavy fog too difficult, the AA suggests driving very slowly in the slowest lane.
- Using your bright lights is not the solution
Many people use their bright high beam lights in fog which just exacerbates the lack of visibility.
- Find your fog lights
What is very important is to go and check your vehicle owner's manual and locate the fog lights, he suggests. He says in many vehicles it is a button near to your other light switches.
Please consult your owner's manual. Too few people do that.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August
From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why...Read More
WC healthcare services plummet as provincial health response focuses on pandemic
While health authorities in the province have been focused on the Covid-19 response, there's been a steep decline in the treatment of other health conditions.Read More
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge.Read More
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert
A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds of elephants.Read More
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday
Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 13 July 2020.Read More
Rights group threatens court action if City of Cape Town doesn't halt evictions
The Legal Resource Centre has given the City of Cape Town until Monday to respond to their demand to stop all evictions during lockdown.Read More
Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres
South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday.Read More
Lester Kiewit hosts brand new Cape Town edition of The Midday Report
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit has taken over The Midday Report, which is no longer simulcast with Johannesburg-based sister station 702.Read More
SA doc's moving account of Covid-19 on the frontline: 'Our systems are cracking'
Specialist physician Dr Kagiso Motse describes the anxiety and fears in the ICU wards as the numbers of Covid-19 infections rise.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"Read More
It seems we've been counting dog years all wrong, say researchers
Research now shows that there is a different curve that applies to the life cycle of a canine compared to humans.Read More
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine
Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy.Read More
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask
"I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it.Read More
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice
"We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress."Read More
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival
This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City.Read More
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home
A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes.Read More
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now
"The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening
In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck.Read More