Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure

Today at 12:27
National Takuwani Riime Men’s Movement pledge to stand up against GBV
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Matome Kganakga - Deputy Chairperson at South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Men’s Sector
Dr Matome Kganaga, Director. Azali Healthcare
Today at 12:27
VBS: What role did Phillip Truter play in the scandal?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:37
How you can join the SANBS' Covid-19 convalescent blood plasma trial
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Caroline Hilton - Medical Specialist at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 12:37
What is happening with the Special Task Force (STF)- South Africa’s elite police unit?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Today at 12:41
FF Plus’ court challenge to Disaster Management Act dismissed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional Law Expert
Today at 12:45
The trends towards localising support for refugees and displaced populations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dorien Braam - a PhD candidate in the Disease Dynamics Unit at University of Cambridge
Today at 12:45
45 puppies dead as deadly parvovirus hits police dog unit for a second time
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Vannessa Mclure, Internal Medicine Specialist-Small Animal Veterniary Medicine
Today at 12:52
The Africa Report:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
SPOT/Voicenotes
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Black Botanists Week- What is it all about?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Proffesor Nox Makunga
Today at 13:20
Just how ready are ECD's to reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Eric Atmore - Executive Director at Early Childhood Development Ce
Today at 13:36
UJ engineers develop 3D-printed ventilator that supports multiple patients
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Nkosinathi Madushele
Today at 13:45
Science and Tech - maths support via Whatsapp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristen Thompson
Today at 14:10
Family Matters - what is the benefit of a post-matric year? Reddam launches new offering
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sheena Crawford-Kempster
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Richard Brokensha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Brokensha
Today at 15:10
Cafe Chameleon, a Cape Town restaurant, is the first to win a court case against an insurer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Cash as legal tender - must stores accept it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Van Heerden
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:40
South African cops need linguistic training – urgently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zakeera Docrat - Postdoctoral research fellow (Forensic Linguistics/ Language and Law) at Rhodes University
Today at 15:50
Opening up theatres again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 16:10
‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Barnes - ER Doctor
Today at 16:20
Back to school when you have a blended family?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Neetling - Family law Attorney
Today at 16:55
Life Kingsbury Hospital and “good news” stories of patients intubated/ventilated and recovering
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leila Suleman
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 Modeling at UWC -
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nico Orce - Nuclear Physics at UWC
Today at 17:20
Sport and taking the knee - how much of a difference it makes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports writer
Today at 17:46
I have Brown Skin and Curly Hair
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Theunissen - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
No Items to show
Latest Local
FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why... 7 July 2020 12:00 PM
WC healthcare services plummet as provincial health response focuses on pandemic While health authorities in the province have been focused on the Covid-19 response, there's been a steep decline in the treatment... 7 July 2020 10:57 AM
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes. 7 July 2020 9:16 AM
View all Local
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes. 7 July 2020 9:16 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
View all Politics
FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why... 7 July 2020 12:00 PM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
View all Business
Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts. 7 July 2020 7:39 AM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure

7 July 2020 9:16 AM
by
Tags:
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
COVID-19

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes.

The next two months are critical in our fight against the coronavirus, as we expect to see a surge in infections in South Africa.

This is the grim warning from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who says Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and KZN are of particular concern as their health systems take strain.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize about concerns that Gauteng is becoming the Covid-19 epicentre of SA again, as we expect to see a surge in infections in the next two months.

Mkhize says there will be a need to add additional restrictions in certain areas.

But certainly, we need to find a way of supporting communities to move towards behavioural change that will promote the reduction in the spread.

Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health

He says the numbers in Gauteng have shot up.

So it is possible we will have to move into some kind of restrictions but no decisions have been taken yet, but we are concerned with the rising numbers.

Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health

He says while they are obviously concerned, this rise to these levels was anticipated.

He comments on citizens nationally wearing masks and sanitising and says many are still complying as they did under the stricter lockdown levels.

But many are not taking it seriously. It takes a while, so we need to keep pushing the message, but we can't give up because we don't have another option.

Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health

There have been serious allegations of misspending of Covid-19 relief funds in the Eastern Cape with calls that the province is placed under administration.

Mkhize says he would not recommend that right now as it is a major challenge.

He says the province is still doing what it is tasked to do currently in terms of Covid-19 implementation.

There are weaknesses that you can see in the province, weaknesses in the management of the department, there is a historical problem of the underdevelopment of the health services, there are resource constraints, administrative challenges.

Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health

He says it may be more prudent to replace problematic individuals rather than take the enormous step of placing the entire province under administration.

Certainly, we want to keep focusing on strengthening the province's health services, but not take over completely.

Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health

With cases of malfeasance and theft, we have no time for that...and those cases have to be acted on very strongly...and make it clear we will not tolerate it.

Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health

He emphasises that there are also many very hardworking health workers throughout the country.

Refilwe asks the minister what is being done about cases such as Gauteng Covid-19 patient Shonisani Lethole who tweeted to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a plea for food, seemingly after staff at Tembisa Hospital failed to feed him for two days. He later died.

The minister agrees this is a very sad situation and it is under investigation and the health ombudsman is involved.

We want to make sure that anyone who is not given proper treatment is dealt with...We cannot condone any life lost from negligence.

Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health

He says the system has not breached the capacity for ICU as yet.

We do understand the number of patients coming into Gauteng is increasing pretty fast but we have not got to a point where we have run out of beds.

Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health

He says an additional 300 nursing staff is being brought in through nursing recruitment agencies where there is pressure in ICUs.

Listen to Dr Mkhize below:


7 July 2020 9:16 AM
by
Tags:
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
COVID-19

