Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true
Based on the findings from a number of cities around the world, the coronavirus behind the Covid-19 pandemic may have lain dormant across the world and emerged when environmental conditions were right for it to thrive - rather than starting in China, an Oxford University expert believes.
Professor Tom Jefferson, of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the likelihood that Covid-19 did not originate in China.
We are synthesizing available evidence.Professor Tom Jefferson - Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford
Jefferson says they are looking at studies that have already been done, which are increasing exponentially.
The studies they are looking at are environmental studies that show possible triggers of the pandemic like meteorological or weather conditions.
They are also looking at another series of studies that report the presence of the virus in sewage and wastewater around the world.
RELATED: How sewage can help target Covid-19 hotspots
They began with European and then Brazilian studies working backwards to trace the first appearance of the fragments of the virus in wastewater.
The earliest we've got is March 2019 in the Spanish city of Barcelona.Professor Tom Jefferson - Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford
This despite the common narrative that the virus first began in Wuhan, China towards the end of last year.
Jefferson emphasises that any single study such as the Barcelona example needs to be repeated.
But we seem to have an increasing number of studies finding earlier and earlier fragments.Professor Tom Jefferson - Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford
It is also important to note that these bits and pieces of the virus found in the sewage is not an active virus and not contagious.
It looks as if the inhabitants of the Spanish city of Barcelona were excreting the virus some considerable number of months before it was identified in Wuhan.Professor Tom Jefferson - Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford
This does not tell us where the virus came from and it is possible that it has been around for a very long time. It's possible, but we just don't know.Professor Tom Jefferson - Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford
There does seem to be a trend looking backwards at samples of wastewater tracing of frozen samples showing traces of pieces of Covid-19 in a number of areas before the date given in Wuhan.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes.Read More
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.Read More
Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres
South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday.Read More
SA doc's moving account of Covid-19 on the frontline: 'Our systems are cracking'
Specialist physician Dr Kagiso Motse describes the anxiety and fears in the ICU wards as the numbers of Covid-19 infections rise.Read More
'Current evidence does not prove definitively children cannot transmit Covid-19'
Naptosa's David Millar and Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke explain why they feel it is too early to reopen schools in South Africa.Read More
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19
"I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger.Read More
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief'
Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access.Read More
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask
"I’m outside; I don’t need a mask. If you’re uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it.Read More
UCT epidemiologist: Covid-19 will be with us for at least a year to 18 months
Prof Boulle says W Cape trend a lower, flatter trajectory that will continue for a long time but is easier on the health system.Read More