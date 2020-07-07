Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles
Covid-19 financial strain could see the closure of at least five magazines and two newspapers, as well as the reduced frequency of many other print publications under the Media24 stable.
The media company announced on Tuesday that it would have to consolidate some of its business operations, which could affect hundreds of jobs.
The group says it will be outsourcing and reducing the frequency of its remaining monthly magazines while two newspapers will move to a digital-only offering.
The publisher will also reduce staff in related support services.
Media24 says it will start consultations with its staff regarding the planned interventions.
Media24 says the planned interventions are expected to affect around 510 staff members, with a proposed reduction of close on 660 positions out of a total staff complement of 2 971.
Here's what the media company is proposing in its magazine portfolio:
- Closing the following magazines: Move! and the Hearst portfolio publications, which include Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Bicycling, Runner’s World.
- Publish DRUM magazine in digital format only.
- Enter into a licensing agreement with editor Helen Schöer to publish the parenting titles (Baba & Kleuter and Your Pregnancy) independently.
- Outsource the editorial production of the remaining monthly magazine: Fairlady, SARIE, SA Hunter/Jagter, True Love, tuis | home, Weg! | go! and Weg! Ry & Sleep | go! Drive & Camp, as well as the fortnightly Kuier.
- Monthly titles will only get six issues per year, and eight issues for tuis | home, SA Hunter/Jagter and Man Magnum.
- Flagship weeklies Huisgenoot, YOU and Landbouweekblad will continue to be produced and published in-house.
Here's what the media company is proposing in its newspaper portfolio:
- The following newspapers will be closed: Close Son op Sondag, Sunday Sun, and the Eastern Cape edition of Son.
- Volksblad and Die Burger Oos-Kaap will be published as weekday digital editions only, available as complete PDFs on Netwerk24.
- Close four community newspapers in KwaZulu-Natal: Amanzimtoti Fever, East Griqualand Fever, Hillcrest Fever and Maritzburg Fever.
- Noordkaap and Kalahari Bulletin will be consolidated into a single newspaper called Noordkaap Bulletin.
- Kroonnuus and Vrystaat Nuus which will become Vrystaat Kroonnuus.
- Theewaterskloof Gazette will be incorporated into Hermanus Times.
- The digital transition of The Witness will be accelerated.
The group also intends to reduce staff in its media distribution business as well as in divisional and corporate services departments related to the proposed reduced print media operations.
"The pandemic has accelerated the pre-existing and long-term structural decline in print media, resulting in a devastating impact on our own already fragile print media operations with significant declines in both circulation and advertising since April", Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson said in a statement.
Huge announcement from @media24 this morning. Several magazines, newspapers being affected. Drum, an iconic title, goes online only. Many are closing. Many are reducing in frequency. This follows closure of Associated Mags last month too. So sad for the industry! pic.twitter.com/KCSVA0OSrL— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) July 7, 2020
The impact of coronavirus and the lockdown continues to be felt across the media industry, particularly print media.
More from Business
FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August
From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why...Read More
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"Read More
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.Read More
No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi
Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi.Read More
[WATCH] Poor political leadership has ruined our economy, says Vusi Thembekwayo
In a viral video posted last week, businessman Vusi Thembekwayo slammed politicians for the devastating impact the lockdown has had small businesses.Read More
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs
Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business.Read More
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.Read More
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game
Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumpingRead More
More from Entertainment
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"Read More
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.Read More
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response
Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship.Read More
'She was a magnificent performer' - Sello Maake ka-Ncube remembers Mary Twala
Actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube says Mary Twala has made an immense contribution to the South African television and film industry.Read More
South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala
Legendary South African actress Mary Twala passed away at the age of 80.Read More
CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up
You heard it here first: CapeTalk will introduce a new daytime, weekday line-up starting from Monday, 6 July 2020.Read More
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival
This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City.Read More
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening
In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck.Read More
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo
'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in HollywoodRead More
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More