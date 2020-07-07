FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August





First National Bank (FNB) has announced it is to stop emailing bank statements to its customers from next month.

Instead, credit card and cheque account holders are being told to use online banking or the FNB app to view their statements.

The bank told MyBroadband.co.za that the change is being made to 'improve efficiency and security'.

Cliff de Wit, co-Founder at Dexterity Digital says with concerns around increasing internet and banking frauds, he's not surprised by the move:

Banks are under constant attack and I think under current conditions, even more so. Cliff de Wit, Co-Founder - Dexterity Digital

Everyone has had that email in their inbox that says 'please click on this link' or 'please validate your credentials' and you think 'wow is this real?'. Cliff de Wit, Co-Founder - Dexterity Digital

We've all been subject to this concept of phishing, and e-mail is probably one of the strongest. Cliff de Wit, Co-Founder - Dexterity Digital

Listen to the full interview below: