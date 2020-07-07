DA launches unit to help secure convictions in farm attack cases
Members of the watching briefs unit will attend court cases to observe the procedures and report on any police inefficiencies.
The unit will act as an unofficial go-between between the police, the prosecution services, and the victims of farm attacks to help facilitate convictions.
The watching briefs initiative was first introduced by the Department of Community Safety in the DA-led Western Cape in a bid to improve justice.
The DA's shadow minister of state security Dianne Kohler-Barnard says the situation in South Africa's rural areas is beyond urgent, with a sharp rise in farm attacks and murders in June.
RELATED: 'It is swept aside and never reported on' - DA MP Kohler-Barnard on farm attacks
A pregnant mother was brutally murdered on a farm in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. She had her throat slit.
Kohler-Barnard claims she's seen a growing trend of torturous farm attacks since taking over the security portfolio.
She says there are poor police resources in many of the rural areas in which these attacks take place.
According to Kohler-Barnard, farm attacks affect all ages, races and ages. "It's indiscriminate", she says.
She says these attacks need urgent national attention and claims the media have put farm attacks on the back burner.
There are more and more attacks all over the country where the attackers torture [victims], sometimes for hours and days, and take nothing.Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Shadow Minister for State Security - DA
These attacks have increased over the lockdown... from April, May, June. Up to June, there were 56 attacks and seven murders.Dianne Kohler-Barnard, Shadow Minister for State Security - DA
Listen to the DA MP in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Preschools told to make social distancing 'a game' for young children
With the ECD sector now allowed to reopen, how will preschools enforce Covid-19 safety measures among the children in their care?Read More
From meth to marathons: SA man shares his journey of hope and recovery
Restauranteur Costa Carastavrakis shares his incredible story of addiction recovery with CapeTalk's Zain Johnson.Read More
FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August
From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why...Read More
WC healthcare services plummet as provincial health response focuses on pandemic
While health authorities in the province have been focused on the Covid-19 response, there's been a steep decline in the treatment of other health conditions.Read More
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes.Read More
Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do
Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts.Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge.Read More
Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert
A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds of elephants.Read More
These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday
Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 13 July 2020.Read More
Rights group threatens court action if City of Cape Town doesn't halt evictions
The Legal Resource Centre has given the City of Cape Town until Monday to respond to their demand to stop all evictions during lockdown.Read More