From meth to marathons: SA man shares his journey of hope and recovery

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Family Matters - what is the benefit of a post-matric year? Reddam launches new offering
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sheena Crawford-Kempster
Morne Coetzer
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Richard Brokensha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Brokensha
Today at 15:10
Cafe Chameleon, a Cape Town restaurant, is the first to win a court case against an insurer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Cash as legal tender - must stores accept it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Van Heerden
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 15:40
South African cops need linguistic training – urgently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zakeera Docrat - Postdoctoral research fellow (Forensic Linguistics/ Language and Law) at Rhodes University
Today at 15:50
Opening up theatres again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 16:10
'There. Are. No. Beds.' - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA's Covid-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Barnes - ER Doctor
Today at 16:20
Back to school when you have a blended family?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Neetling - Family law Attorney
Today at 16:55
Life Kingsbury Hospital and "good news" stories of patients intubated/ventilated and recovering
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leila Suleman
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 Modeling at UWC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nico Orce - Nuclear Physics at UWC
Today at 17:20
Sport and taking the knee - how much of a difference it makes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports writer
Today at 17:46
I have Brown Skin and Curly Hair
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Theunissen - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
How private equity is dealing with the Covid-19 crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Hayward-Butt - CEO at Ethos Capital
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Preschools told to make social distancing 'a game' for young children With the ECD sector now allowed to reopen, how will preschools enforce Covid-19 safety measures among the children in their care? 7 July 2020 1:53 PM
From meth to marathons: SA man shares his journey of hope and recovery Restauranteur Costa Carastavrakis shares his incredible story of addiction recovery with CapeTalk's Zain Johnson. 7 July 2020 12:49 PM
DA launches unit to help secure convictions in farm attack cases The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a nation-wide court watching briefs unit as a means to put farm attackers behind bars. 7 July 2020 12:44 PM
FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why... 7 July 2020 12:00 PM
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Job won't make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts. 7 July 2020 7:39 AM
Job won't make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true Oxford professor, Tom Jefferson says studies report the presence of the virus in sewage in Spain as early as March 2019. 7 July 2020 11:27 AM
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
From meth to marathons: SA man shares his journey of hope and recovery

7 July 2020 12:49 PM
by
Tags:
addiction
recovery
memoir
crystal meth
Costa Carastavrakis

Restauranteur Costa Carastavrakis shares his incredible story of addiction recovery with CapeTalk's Zain Johnson.

Restauranteur Costa Carastavrakis cooks up a feast of inspiration in his debut memoir 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'.

Detailing the Bedfordview native's triumphant battle with crack cocaine addiction and his subsequent success as a super-fit triathlete.

Costa takes the reader on a journey from early childhood, growing up Greek and gay in Johannesburg, coming to terms with his sexuality, his career success and his dark days of addiction.

Remembering the past isn't easy.

Costa Carastavrakis, author 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'

He says as part of the process of his recovery he has been able to come to terms with his difficult past:

I've looked in the dark corners. I've shone a light into the dark corners of the cupboard and once you shine a light in those dark corners they can never hurt you and take you back to that same painful place again.

Costa Carastavrakis, author 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'

I sat down and thought let me just start writing for me. I started writing and I just couldn't stop. Nine weeks later I had my first draft.

Costa Carastavrakis, author 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'

Costa says the current national lockdown has been a difficult time for recovering addicts and those struggling with addiction.

To people suffering....give yourself a break and ask for help.

Costa Carastavrakis, author 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'

Find that one person that makes you feel like you're home because then you starting the process of recovery.

Costa Carastavrakis, author 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'

Costa's debut book 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons' was published last year and is available at Wordsworth Books.

Listen below as Costa shares his inspirational story with Zain Johnson:


child-toddler-toys-building-blocksjpg

Preschools told to make social distancing 'a game' for young children

7 July 2020 1:53 PM

With the ECD sector now allowed to reopen, how will preschools enforce Covid-19 safety measures among the children in their care?

GAVEL.jpg

DA launches unit to help secure convictions in farm attack cases

7 July 2020 12:44 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a nation-wide court watching briefs unit as a means to put farm attackers behind bars.

fnbjpg

FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August

7 July 2020 12:00 PM

From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why...

premier-alan-winde-covid-19-testing-swab-coronavirusjpg

WC healthcare services plummet as provincial health response focuses on pandemic

7 July 2020 10:57 AM

While health authorities in the province have been focused on the Covid-19 response, there's been a steep decline in the treatment of other health conditions.

zweli mkhize

Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure

7 July 2020 9:16 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes.

Cars driving in foggy weather low visibility driving safety 123rf

Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do

7 July 2020 7:39 AM

Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts.

200206-john-hlophe-edjpg

Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal

6 July 2020 6:38 PM

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge.

elephants-kruger20190729-0302jpg

Independent scientists must probe mysterious elephant deaths in Botswana: expert

6 July 2020 4:55 PM

A conservationist says Botswana’s government needs to hire an independent team to investigate the unexplained deaths of hundreds of elephants.

Woman drinking tea and reading book on couch

These seven public libraries will reopen across Cape Town from next week Monday

6 July 2020 3:24 PM

Cape Town libraries are preparing to resume book lending services in a phased approach, starting with seven facilities on Monday 13 July 2020.

shack-reerected-in-emplwenipng

Rights group threatens court action if City of Cape Town doesn't halt evictions

6 July 2020 2:25 PM

The Legal Resource Centre has given the City of Cape Town until Monday to respond to their demand to stop all evictions during lockdown.

IEC: Plans for 2021 elections on track despite COVID-19

7 July 2020 1:46 PM

Dis-Chem found guilty of contravening Competition Act over face mask prices

7 July 2020 12:39 PM

Health Ombud Makgoba to join international COVID-19 vaccine monitoring panel

7 July 2020 11:58 AM

