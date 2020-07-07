From meth to marathons: SA man shares his journey of hope and recovery





Restauranteur Costa Carastavrakis cooks up a feast of inspiration in his debut memoir 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'.

Detailing the Bedfordview native's triumphant battle with crack cocaine addiction and his subsequent success as a super-fit triathlete.

Costa takes the reader on a journey from early childhood, growing up Greek and gay in Johannesburg, coming to terms with his sexuality, his career success and his dark days of addiction.

Remembering the past isn't easy. Costa Carastavrakis, author 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'

He says as part of the process of his recovery he has been able to come to terms with his difficult past:

I've looked in the dark corners. I've shone a light into the dark corners of the cupboard and once you shine a light in those dark corners they can never hurt you and take you back to that same painful place again. Costa Carastavrakis, author 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'

I sat down and thought let me just start writing for me. I started writing and I just couldn't stop. Nine weeks later I had my first draft. Costa Carastavrakis, author 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'

Costa says the current national lockdown has been a difficult time for recovering addicts and those struggling with addiction.

To people suffering....give yourself a break and ask for help. Costa Carastavrakis, author 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'

Find that one person that makes you feel like you're home because then you starting the process of recovery. Costa Carastavrakis, author 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons'

Costa's debut book 'I Am Costa - From Meth to Marathons' was published last year and is available at Wordsworth Books.

