Preschools told to make social distancing 'a game' for young children





We are ready to reopen.

That's the message from early childhood development centres after the Gauteng High Court on Monday ruled in favour of their being allowed to open their doors again with immediate effect.

The decision to keep nursery schools closed under Level 3 of the lockdown was declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

Judge Hans Fabricius ordered that all private preschool institutions offering early childhood development services would be allowed to reopen immediately, only where it is safe to do so.

Chairperson of the South African Childcare Association, Anton Van Der Merwe says their members _are _ready.

The department of social development handed out an SOP (standard operating procedures) on the 23 June. Anton Van Der Merwe, Chairperson - South African Childcare Association

The staff had to be trained in the protocols...in terms of Covid-19, how they're going to work with the screening... Anton Van Der Merwe, Chairperson - South African Childcare Association

Van der Merwe admits there are particular challenges facing the ECD sector in respect of enforcing physical distancing.

In a nursery school and a pre-school that's not as easy to do. Anton Van Der Merwe, Chairperson - South African Childcare Association

To try and get the children to not congregate as they always used to... Anton Van Der Merwe, Chairperson - South African Childcare Association

We've told the preschools they must develop a game in terms of social distancing. Anton Van Der Merwe, Chairperson - South African Childcare Association

