Transport MEC meets with taxi bosses over deadly violence linked to routes





At least 40 operators have died in the Western Cape since January due to taxi violence.

Most recently, three minibus taxi operators were shot and killed in Nyanga on Monday.

Three taxi employees were also killed in Philippi East last week Friday.

RELATED: People have been pushed to the limits - WC Transport MEC on taxis going rogue

MEC Madikizela says the spate of shootings appears to involved two rival taxi associations, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and their affiliates.

He says ongoing disputes over operating routes have led to violent attacks and retaliation in Hout Bay, Delft, Nyanga, Philippi Bellville, and Paarl.

The MEC says he hopes to try to defuse the tension between taxi leadership in the province, but warns that law enforcement authorities will take action against perpetrators of violence.

Yesterday and today, I'm having meetings with the leaders in the taxi industry to understand exactly what is the cause of this and to find ways to deal with it. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport - Western Cape Government

There has been targeted shooting of certain individuals. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport - Western Cape Government

The two big taxi associations Cata and Codeta and their affiliates in a number of areas... have certain individuals targeting each other. It becomes tit for tat... there's been revenge. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport - Western Cape Government

All these things seem to be connected, linked to the route invasions and permits. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport - Western Cape Government

Listen to the MEC on The Midday Report: