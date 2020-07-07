Recovered from Covid-19? Your blood could help someone still fighting the virus
Doctors in South Africa hope that blood taken from people who have recovered from Covid-19 could be used as part of the treatment of existing patients.
The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) will soon start its COVID-19 convalescent plasma trial, testing the efficacy of the use of antibodies in the blood in helping current patients.
Convalescent plasma is when we collect plasma, which is blood, from somebody who has recovered from an illness, to collect those antibodies and to transfuse them into somebody else to hopefully help them tackle that disease.Dr Caroline Hilton, Medical specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
Dr Hilton says it's not the first time this type of treatment has been used in a pandemic.
It's been relatively successful and we want to see if we can do the same with Covid-19.Dr Caroline Hilton, Medical specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
600 patients will be to meet the clinical criteria to be enrolled in the study:
Half of those patients will receive the convalescent plasma from the donors we collect and the other half will receive a placebo.Dr Caroline Hilton, Medical specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
Hilton says they are looking for people who have recovered from Covid-19 to take part in the trial and the testing centre in Pinelands.
Anybody who has had Covid-19 has recovered from the infection, and was last symptomatic at least 28 days ago could enrol on the South African National Blood Service website.Dr Caroline Hilton, Medical specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
We're specifically looking for male donors or women who have never been pregnant before.Dr Caroline Hilton, Medical specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
Listen below to find out how you can take part in the trial:
