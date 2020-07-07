Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline Covid-19 positive ER doctor Adam Barnes tells CapeTalk's John Maytham about some of the challenges on the coronavirus frontline. 7 July 2020 4:47 PM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain The search continues for a missing trail runner who disappeared after going for a run along Table Mountain on Monday afternoon. 7 July 2020 3:40 PM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes. 7 July 2020 9:16 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual's new television commercial a "zero". 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Clover's trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it's good People will be talking about it 'till they're blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice. 7 July 2020 7:30 PM
Can businesses refuse to accept cash? Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says no retailer has the right to refuse cash payments - even during the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 July 2020 4:52 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can't pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts. 7 July 2020 7:39 AM
Job won't make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Local

No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain

7 July 2020 3:40 PM
by
Tags:
Wilderness Search and Rescue
search
missing trail runner
Ken Stephen
Table Mountain search

The search continues for a missing trail runner who disappeared after going for a run along Table Mountain on Monday afternoon.

A helicopter, 16 search and rescue crews, and two sniffer dogs have been combing Table Mountain all day but there is still no sign of Ken Stephen.

Stephen was last seen leaving his apartment headed for a run along the mountain around 3pm yesterday.

The authorities were alerted after his car was found late last night parked on Lower Tafelberg Road near the lower cable station and the Platteklip Gorge route.

At midnight, the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) and his trail running friends began searching for him.

The 36-year-old's cellphone was last located near Nettleton Road. A search in the area where the phone was last detected came up empty.

WSAR spokesperson Johan Marais has asked fellow mountain users to keep an eye out for Stephen.

Please call 021 937 0300 if you have any information.

According to CCTV footage at his apartment, it's believed he was wearing pinkish/redish shorts and a black sweater.

When we were called to assist around 11pm last night, the vehicle was still parked there. The matter was then reported to the police and to the emergency services control room.

Johan Marais, Spokesperson - Wilderness Search and Rescue

The initial searches last nigh were conducted by Wilderness Search and Rescue and some of his friends who are all fit trail runners. They found nothing.

Johan Marais, Spokesperson - Wilderness Search and Rescue

After midnight, his family reported to us that his cellphone had pinged and that the location of the phone was on the Clifton side of Lion's Head, above Nettleton Road. There was nothing there to be found.

Johan Marais, Spokesperson - Wilderness Search and Rescue

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


