No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain
A helicopter, 16 search and rescue crews, and two sniffer dogs have been combing Table Mountain all day but there is still no sign of Ken Stephen.
Stephen was last seen leaving his apartment headed for a run along the mountain around 3pm yesterday.
The authorities were alerted after his car was found late last night parked on Lower Tafelberg Road near the lower cable station and the Platteklip Gorge route.
At midnight, the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) and his trail running friends began searching for him.
The 36-year-old's cellphone was last located near Nettleton Road. A search in the area where the phone was last detected came up empty.
WSAR spokesperson Johan Marais has asked fellow mountain users to keep an eye out for Stephen.
Please call 021 937 0300 if you have any information.
According to CCTV footage at his apartment, it's believed he was wearing pinkish/redish shorts and a black sweater.
When we were called to assist around 11pm last night, the vehicle was still parked there. The matter was then reported to the police and to the emergency services control room.Johan Marais, Spokesperson - Wilderness Search and Rescue
The initial searches last nigh were conducted by Wilderness Search and Rescue and some of his friends who are all fit trail runners. They found nothing.Johan Marais, Spokesperson - Wilderness Search and Rescue
After midnight, his family reported to us that his cellphone had pinged and that the location of the phone was on the Clifton side of Lion's Head, above Nettleton Road. There was nothing there to be found.Johan Marais, Spokesperson - Wilderness Search and Rescue
