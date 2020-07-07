Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline Covid-19 positive ER doctor Adam Barnes tells CapeTalk's John Maytham about some of the challenges on the coronavirus frontline. 7 July 2020 4:47 PM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain The search continues for a missing trail runner who disappeared after going for a run along Table Mountain on Monday afternoon. 7 July 2020 3:40 PM
View all Local
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes. 7 July 2020 9:16 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice. 7 July 2020 7:30 PM
Can businesses refuse to accept cash? Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says no retailer has the right to refuse cash payments - even during the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 July 2020 4:52 PM
View all Business
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts. 7 July 2020 7:39 AM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

7 July 2020 6:26 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Business rescue
Edgars
Edcon
Grant Pattison
Style
Business rescue practitioners
Retailability
Legit
Beaver Canoe
accelerated sale

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.

“It [Edcon business rescue process] is about as elegant as it can be under the circumstances.”

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Edcon is selling parts of Edgars to Retailability, owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style.

FILE: An Edgars store. Picture: EWN.

Retailability has 460 shops in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and eSwatini.

Edcon announced going into business rescue in April.

Its business rescue practitioners concluded last month that an “accelerated sale” of some of its brands remains the only way for it to stay alive.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon.

They understand the way Edcon works and how to extract part of an asset out of it… They want to buy the profitable bits of Edgars – some stores make a profit; others make a loss…

Grant Pattison, CEO - Edcon

There are four parties interested in Jet… It would be a significant achievement to save most stores and jobs… Edgars and Jet are good businesses that needed restructuring…

Grant Pattison, CEO - Edcon

I’ve remained on as a Director… to provide continuity... I’m also an advisor to the business rescue practitioners who are in complete control.

Grant Pattison, CEO - Edcon

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


7 July 2020 6:26 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Business rescue
Edgars
Edcon
Grant Pattison
Style
Business rescue practitioners
Retailability
Legit
Beaver Canoe
accelerated sale

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200704masukunasrecjfif

[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline

7 July 2020 4:47 PM

Covid-19 positive ER doctor Adam Barnes tells CapeTalk's John Maytham about some of the challenges on the coronavirus frontline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vascular system virus coronavirus blood vessel covid-19 123rf 123rflifestyle

Recovered from Covid-19? Your blood could help someone still fighting the virus

7 July 2020 3:32 PM

Doctors are looking for 600 recovered Covid-19 patients to take part in a convalescent blood plasma trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true

7 July 2020 11:27 AM

Oxford professor, Tom Jefferson says studies report the presence of the virus in sewage in Spain as early as March 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure

7 July 2020 9:16 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned

6 July 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

6 July 2020 7:25 PM

"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecd-1png

Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres

6 July 2020 1:30 PM

South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dr-kagiso-motse-facebookjpg

SA doc's moving account of Covid-19 on the frontline: 'Our systems are cracking'

6 July 2020 10:41 AM

Specialist physician Dr Kagiso Motse describes the anxiety and fears in the ICU wards as the numbers of Covid-19 infections rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

'Current evidence does not prove definitively children cannot transmit Covid-19'

6 July 2020 8:52 AM

Naptosa's David Millar and Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke explain why they feel it is too early to reopen schools in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned

6 July 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

6 July 2020 7:25 PM

"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 131 800, more than 7 000 new infections

28 June 2020 9:13 AM

June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man talking-with-psychiatrist or therapist session therapy-counselling-123rf

Why won't men go to the doctor?

17 June 2020 11:31 AM

Dr Marion Morkel says it's important, now more than ever, that men seek professional medical help if they are feeling unwell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

South Africa's Covid-19 cases - April & May 2020

28 May 2020 3:21 PM

The cases reported in April & May 2020

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

13 May 2020 3:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, right here, as it happens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain

Local

Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

Business

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country

Business Africa

EWN Highlights

Africa to rebound from pandemic slump in 2021 but damage done: AfDB

7 July 2020 8:08 PM

EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price' as teams head for dinner

7 July 2020 7:08 PM

Call for informal traders to register with City of CT

7 July 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA