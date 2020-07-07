'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job
A few months after putting her Democratic Alliance leadership campaign on hold to allow the country to focus on the coronavirus crisis, Mbali Ntuli has announced she is resuming her bid for the party's top spot.
She told CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the current Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the fact there is much work to be done in the country:
Dear Democrats,— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) July 7, 2020
Today I am resuming my campaign to be the new DA leader. Please watch my message here https://t.co/GhS6xfCq6n, I am looking forward to engaging with you all once again. Mbali Ntuli pic.twitter.com/rq6UzrmvgA
South Africa needs to have a relook at the inequalities that we have in our country and how we plan on fixing them.Mbali Ntuli, Politician - Democratic Alliance
The Democratic Alliance cannot be a party that it was before it entered Covid. We need a new way forward. We need new solutions.Mbali Ntuli, Politician - Democratic Alliance
We need to take all South Africans forward which I think has been a bit of a failure of our current leadership.Mbali Ntuli, Politician - Democratic Alliance
Ntuli has been previously stated that part of the motivation for running for leadership of the DA is to change people's perceptions of the party.
I hear you and as I say i've commented as nauseum. It's part of the reason I'm running so that people get an alternative view of the DA. It's because I do not think anybody that can seriously say that SA post 1994 is more racist than Apartheid can be reasoned with. https://t.co/aahARXW8li— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) June 22, 2020
I think I've been quite clear, that any utterances that seek to offend and not take into cognisance the realities of South Africans particularly when it comes to issues of our past and racial segregation, have no space in the Democratic Alliance.Mbali Ntuli, Politician - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the full conversation below:
