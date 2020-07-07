Can businesses refuse to accept cash? Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline Covid-19 positive ER doctor Adam Barnes tells CapeTalk's John Maytham about some of the challenges on the coronavirus frontline. 7 July 2020 4:47 PM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain The search continues for a missing trail runner who disappeared after going for a run along Table Mountain on Monday afternoon. 7 July 2020 3:40 PM
View all Local
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes. 7 July 2020 9:16 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice. 7 July 2020 7:30 PM
Can businesses refuse to accept cash? Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says no retailer has the right to refuse cash payments - even during the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 July 2020 4:52 PM
View all Business
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts. 7 July 2020 7:39 AM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Can businesses refuse to accept cash? Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains

7 July 2020 4:52 PM
by
Tags:
Reserve bank
Wendy Knowler
cash
cash payment
no cash
card payment

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says no retailer has the right to refuse cash payments - even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some businesses in Cape Town appear to be refusing cash payments citing either security or Covid-19 safety concerns.

Cape Town resident Andre van Heerden has told CapeTalk about two recent experiences where his cash was turned away.

However, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says all notes and coins ever issued in South Africa remain legal tender, according to the Reserve Bank.

Knowler spoke to an official at the SA Reserve Bank who stated that there was no new directive regarding the use of cash in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cash can only be refused if there is a reasonable suspicion that it is counterfeit money, she explains.

It would appear there hasn't been a special Covid-19 directive issued [regarding cash payments].

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Any amount in banknotes may be offered for payment, but there are certain restrictions on the number of coins you can offer in a single transaction.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The only time shop management can refuse to take cash is if they have a genuine and justifiable belief that the cash is counterfeit.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Picture: pixabay.com

Meanwhile, Andre says he was told by two local businesses that they would only accept card payments.

Quite recently, I've had payment in cash refused at two different stores in Cape Town.

Andre van Heerden, Cape Town resident

They both insisted on paying by credit card and both cited the security risk of handling large sums of cash.

Andre van Heerden, Cape Town resident

It's always been my understanding that as a consumer that the choice is mine, and that cash as legal tender must be accepted as payment for goods and services.

Andre van Heerden, Cape Town resident

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


7 July 2020 4:52 PM
by
Tags:
Reserve bank
Wendy Knowler
cash
cash payment
no cash
card payment

Recommended

More from Business

Dar es Salaam Tanzania 123rf 123rfbusiness Africa 123rfAfrica

World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country

7 July 2020 8:09 PM

It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180831-old-mutual-edjpg

Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice

7 July 2020 7:38 PM

Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clover blue man

Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good

7 July 2020 7:30 PM

People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

7 July 2020 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fnbjpg

FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August

7 July 2020 12:00 PM

From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

newspapers-pngpng

Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles

7 July 2020 11:45 AM

Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aisha Pandor SweepSouth Alen Ribic

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned

6 July 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country

Business Africa

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain

Local

EWN Highlights

Africa to rebound from pandemic slump in 2021 but damage done: AfDB

7 July 2020 8:08 PM

EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price' as teams head for dinner

7 July 2020 7:08 PM

Call for informal traders to register with City of CT

7 July 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA