[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline





Getting worse every day.

That's how ER doctor Adam Barnes has described the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Barnes himself recently tested positive for the virus and told CapeTalk's John Maytham the pressure of being on the frontline is beginning to take its toll:

It's getting a little bit frightening to be one of the people facing it daily. Adam Barnes, ER doctor

Most of us (doctors) joked at the beginning saying 'we should probably just get this, a mild version, and then move on with our lives, but now we're finding out that might not be a sure fire way to avoid getting it a second time. Adam Barnes, ER doctor

It's quite a stressful environment to work with so many unknowns. Adam Barnes, ER doctor

He says hospitals are really starting to feel the pressure as the number of cases grows exponentially:

You, unfortunately, have to say to some of the patients, look you've got Covid but we don't have the capability or capacity to admit you, where previously we may have admitted you...you just don't meet the criteria anymore. Adam Barnes, ER doctor

There's an expectation from patients, particularly in the private sector, that the facilities are there because they pay for them and they have an absolute right to those facilities... Adam Barnes, ER doctor

Listen to the full conversation below: