[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline
Getting worse every day.
That's how ER doctor Adam Barnes has described the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.
Barnes himself recently tested positive for the virus and told CapeTalk's John Maytham the pressure of being on the frontline is beginning to take its toll:
It's getting a little bit frightening to be one of the people facing it daily.Adam Barnes, ER doctor
Most of us (doctors) joked at the beginning saying 'we should probably just get this, a mild version, and then move on with our lives, but now we're finding out that might not be a sure fire way to avoid getting it a second time.Adam Barnes, ER doctor
It's quite a stressful environment to work with so many unknowns.Adam Barnes, ER doctor
He says hospitals are really starting to feel the pressure as the number of cases grows exponentially:
You, unfortunately, have to say to some of the patients, look you've got Covid but we don't have the capability or capacity to admit you, where previously we may have admitted you...you just don't meet the criteria anymore.Adam Barnes, ER doctor
There's an expectation from patients, particularly in the private sector, that the facilities are there because they pay for them and they have an absolute right to those facilities...Adam Barnes, ER doctor
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.Read More
Recovered from Covid-19? Your blood could help someone still fighting the virus
Doctors are looking for 600 recovered Covid-19 patients to take part in a convalescent blood plasma trial.Read More
Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true
Oxford professor, Tom Jefferson says studies report the presence of the virus in sewage in Spain as early as March 2019.Read More
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes.Read More
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.Read More
Legal victory in bid to open Early Childhood Development Centres
South African Childcare Association went to court over this issue and won. ECDs can open as of Monday.Read More
SA doc's moving account of Covid-19 on the frontline: 'Our systems are cracking'
Specialist physician Dr Kagiso Motse describes the anxiety and fears in the ICU wards as the numbers of Covid-19 infections rise.Read More
'Current evidence does not prove definitively children cannot transmit Covid-19'
Naptosa's David Millar and Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke explain why they feel it is too early to reopen schools in South Africa.Read More