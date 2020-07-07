Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline Covid-19 positive ER doctor Adam Barnes tells CapeTalk's John Maytham about some of the challenges on the coronavirus frontline. 7 July 2020 4:47 PM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain The search continues for a missing trail runner who disappeared after going for a run along Table Mountain on Monday afternoon. 7 July 2020 3:40 PM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes. 7 July 2020 9:16 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice. 7 July 2020 7:30 PM
Can businesses refuse to accept cash? Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says no retailer has the right to refuse cash payments - even during the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 July 2020 4:52 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts. 7 July 2020 7:39 AM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline

7 July 2020 4:47 PM
Tags:
Hospitals
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Covid-19 positive ER doctor Adam Barnes tells CapeTalk's John Maytham about some of the challenges on the coronavirus frontline.

Getting worse every day.

That's how ER doctor Adam Barnes has described the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Barnes himself recently tested positive for the virus and told CapeTalk's John Maytham the pressure of being on the frontline is beginning to take its toll:

It's getting a little bit frightening to be one of the people facing it daily.

Adam Barnes, ER doctor

Most of us (doctors) joked at the beginning saying 'we should probably just get this, a mild version, and then move on with our lives, but now we're finding out that might not be a sure fire way to avoid getting it a second time.

Adam Barnes, ER doctor

It's quite a stressful environment to work with so many unknowns.

Adam Barnes, ER doctor

He says hospitals are really starting to feel the pressure as the number of cases grows exponentially:

You, unfortunately, have to say to some of the patients, look you've got Covid but we don't have the capability or capacity to admit you, where previously we may have admitted you...you just don't meet the criteria anymore.

Adam Barnes, ER doctor

There's an expectation from patients, particularly in the private sector, that the facilities are there because they pay for them and they have an absolute right to those facilities...

Adam Barnes, ER doctor

Listen to the full conversation below:


