Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline Covid-19 positive ER doctor Adam Barnes tells CapeTalk's John Maytham about some of the challenges on the coronavirus frontline. 7 July 2020 4:47 PM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain The search continues for a missing trail runner who disappeared after going for a run along Table Mountain on Monday afternoon. 7 July 2020 3:40 PM
View all Local
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes. 7 July 2020 9:16 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
View all Politics
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice. 7 July 2020 7:30 PM
Can businesses refuse to accept cash? Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says no retailer has the right to refuse cash payments - even during the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 July 2020 4:52 PM
View all Business
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts. 7 July 2020 7:39 AM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good

7 July 2020 7:30 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Milk
Heroes and Zeroes
branding
dairy
clover
blue man

People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice.

Related article: Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued Clover’s “brand refresh” - its milk bottles are now blue.

Image credit: www.clover.co.za

The JSE-listed dairy producer says it wants to “inject excitement and generate talk-ability to make fresh milk relevant again.”

Say what?!

Clover tweeted this bizarre video of a blue man with an irritating voice – it’s mindboggling, have a look:

Baffled consumers are scratching their heads – some are reacting with horror.

Nevertheless, Rice gave it a “hero” rating, with a minority of social media users seeing the genius behind the trippy campaign.

A lot of people find it difficult to get their heads around a blue milk bottle… Generally speaking, the response is negative…

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

In defence of Clover… Whatever people get stuffy about… everybody now knows Clover comes in blue. And it stands out on the shelf…

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice’s critique of Clover’s bonkers campaign in the audio below.


7 July 2020 7:30 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Milk
Heroes and Zeroes
branding
dairy
clover
blue man

Recommended

More from Ad Feature

180831-old-mutual-edjpg

Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice

7 July 2020 7:38 PM

Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding)

30 June 2020 7:25 PM

"We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screenshot-2020-06-23-at-172444png

This Volkswagen ad really drives it home

23 June 2020 7:48 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week

9 June 2020 7:36 PM

Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work

19 May 2020 7:52 PM

Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week

12 May 2020 7:43 PM

Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic

24 March 2020 7:54 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The good, the bad and the boring of this week's ad campaigns

17 March 2020 7:50 PM

A campaign to improve the standard of advertising gets a star - and a used car commercial crashes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

87060091-10156605732841326-667110765844496384-ojpg

Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week

25 February 2020 7:46 PM

A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160901Allan-Gray-logo.jpg

An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost

18 February 2020 7:46 PM

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from But does it work?

180831-old-mutual-edjpg

Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice

7 July 2020 7:38 PM

Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding)

30 June 2020 7:25 PM

"We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screenshot-2020-06-23-at-172444png

This Volkswagen ad really drives it home

23 June 2020 7:48 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

That 'All Wines Matter' blunder

16 June 2020 8:16 PM

Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week

9 June 2020 7:36 PM

Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work

19 May 2020 7:52 PM

Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week

12 May 2020 7:43 PM

Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

Heroes and Zeros in a time of pandemic

24 March 2020 7:54 PM

Andy Rice, branding expert, on the ads that made him think, laugh or cringe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

87060091-10156605732841326-667110765844496384-ojpg

Nando's reply to a mouldy burger - the best and the worst ads of the week

25 February 2020 7:46 PM

A witty reply to a mouldy Whopper is a winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160901Allan-Gray-logo.jpg

An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost

18 February 2020 7:46 PM

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country

Business Africa

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain

Local

EWN Highlights

Africa to rebound from pandemic slump in 2021 but damage done: AfDB

7 July 2020 8:08 PM

EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price' as teams head for dinner

7 July 2020 7:08 PM

Call for informal traders to register with City of CT

7 July 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA