World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country

7 July 2020 8:36 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Mauritius
World Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Seychelles
lee kasumba
africa state of mind
high-income country

It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list.

It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country.

Port Louis, Mauritius

The World Bank has declared Mauritius to be a high-income country.

It joins Seychelles as the only other rich African country.

Mauritians earn, on average, about R218 000 (US$12 740) per year.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Lee Kasumba, Host at Africa State of Mind.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


