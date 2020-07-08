Refilwe says US Navy choir singing The Circle of Life in isiZulu is fantastic





if i had to see this disaster y’all do too pic.twitter.com/2tBTykwyt4 — ʜɪʟʟɪᴀᴍ ᴡɪʟʟɪᴀᴍ BLM ACAB (@hilliamwilliam) July 4, 2020

Refilwe Moloto says when she heard this rendition of The Lion King's The Circle of Life in isiZulu she was so moved by it.

I am almost in tears. I am moved by that because it is so beautiful, by any stretch of the imagination, by any slice of assessment, that is a beautiful rendition of that song. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She says, sure she can hear a few mispronounced words, but so what.

The thing that happens with prejudice, is that it happens to be the US Naval Choir performing that at a 4th of July event at the White House. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

A white woman and an Asian woman are singing the lead, she explains, and it comprises a mostly white choir.

And everybody who posted this video, the very bold commentators on Twitter were baiting annoyance, and they were like 'What am I looking at?' 'What is this?'. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

And against the very natural reaction that gosh, this is beautiful, kept on going, 'What do you think? How do you respond to this South African Twitter?' Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She says she responded to many calling this out.

I caught many of them in a corner because I said, this is absolutely fantastic! Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

I want to remind us that sometimes we are caught in a corner wanting to hate that navy choir because it happens to be almost all white singing an African song because it happens to be a navy under the Trump administration. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Those guys did an outstanding job and I want liberal tweeters to check their biases as much as they check everybody else - because every single person that posted that video was trying to get people to react and say how dare they, that's appropriation because they know the trigger points. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

So I just feel very strongly that we need to take every single issue one by one - I know we are fighting a lot with the patriarchy and the racial construct - but you lose a lot of credibility when you try to bait responses that are forcing people to act as if something is racist. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

