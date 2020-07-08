Refilwe says US Navy choir singing The Circle of Life in isiZulu is fantastic

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Why 20 school are closing everyday in the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
Truckers strike
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mary Phadi
Today at 12:15
COVID and MINING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mamokgethi Molopyane - Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting
Today at 12:23
Judge John Hlope and Chief justice Moeng Moeng in another public spat
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 12:27
One Africa condemns xenophobic poster #MzansiPatrioticForces as well as threats of violence shown towards foreign nationals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Rassol - Head of ANC Western Cape Elections at Rsa
Today at 12:40
Mikhail Manuel. Changing transport habits. Cape Town's road sees less traffic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:45
'Forgotten' waste pickers remain in jail
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thandeka Chauke
Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit
Today at 12:52
Covid & funerals - can you bring your own coffin?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General manager for funeral services at AVBOB
Today at 13:35
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Home
arrow_forward

Refilwe says US Navy choir singing The Circle of Life in isiZulu is fantastic

8 July 2020 9:52 AM
by
Tags:
US Navy
Obnoxious Naledi
'The Lion King'
US Navy choir
The Circle of Life

Refilwe responds to a whole lot of Twitter race-baiting about this moving rendition of The Circle of Life from The Lion King.

Refilwe Moloto says when she heard this rendition of The Lion King's The Circle of Life in isiZulu she was so moved by it.

I am almost in tears. I am moved by that because it is so beautiful, by any stretch of the imagination, by any slice of assessment, that is a beautiful rendition of that song.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She says, sure she can hear a few mispronounced words, but so what.

The thing that happens with prejudice, is that it happens to be the US Naval Choir performing that at a 4th of July event at the White House.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

A white woman and an Asian woman are singing the lead, she explains, and it comprises a mostly white choir.

And everybody who posted this video, the very bold commentators on Twitter were baiting annoyance, and they were like 'What am I looking at?' 'What is this?'.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

And against the very natural reaction that gosh, this is beautiful, kept on going, 'What do you think? How do you respond to this South African Twitter?'

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She says she responded to many calling this out.

I caught many of them in a corner because I said, this is absolutely fantastic!

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

I want to remind us that sometimes we are caught in a corner wanting to hate that navy choir because it happens to be almost all white singing an African song because it happens to be a navy under the Trump administration.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Those guys did an outstanding job and I want liberal tweeters to check their biases as much as they check everybody else - because every single person that posted that video was trying to get people to react and say how dare they, that's appropriation because they know the trigger points.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

So I just feel very strongly that we need to take every single issue one by one - I know we are fighting a lot with the patriarchy and the racial construct - but you lose a lot of credibility when you try to bait responses that are forcing people to act as if something is racist.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Take a listen to Refilwe's opinion on the video below:


