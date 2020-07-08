Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols





Stellenbosch has become the first destination in South Africa to be awarded the Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The WTTC designed the special Safe Travels stamp to help travellers identify destinations and businesses around the world that can provide a safe stay during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WTTC has recognised Stellenbosch for adopting global standardised health and hygiene protocols.

Stellenbosch has been recognised by the WTTC alongside popular destinations such as Mauritius, Portugal and Turkey.

Jeanneret Momberg, the general manager of Visit Stellenbosch, says the town has implemented various measures to ensure guest safety.

Visit Stellenbosch is the official tourism and information centre for the popular Winelands destination.

Momberg says there are stringent procedures for restaurants, wine farms, accommodation facilities, and tour guides in the town.

The small town has also invested in staff training and implemented flexible booking terms to make sure it can safely and comfortably welcome travellers.

Our travellers will feel safe and comfortable when visiting Stellenbosch... We are ready. Jeanneret Momberg, General manager - Visit Stellenbosch

We have different protocols for different sectors; for the restaurants, the wine tasting facilities, for accommodation, for tourist guides. Jeanneret Momberg, General manager - Visit Stellenbosch

We understand that, in this time, travellers will be looking for destinations that are safe and responsible, destinations that put their guest's wellbeing first, and destinations that will guarantee that their booking is safe. Jeanneret Momberg, General manager - Visit Stellenbosch

We're absolutely delighted that the World Travel and Tourism Council has recognised the health and safety protocols that we have in place to the extent that they have validated our protocols, and that we can now boast this endorsement. Jeanneret Momberg, General manager - Visit Stellenbosch

Listen for more information on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: