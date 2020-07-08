Expect heavy downpours, strong winds, extreme cold from Thursday to Saturday

Today at 11:05 Why 20 school are closing everyday in the Western Cape Today with Kieno Kammies

Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband

Today at 11:45 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 12:10 Truckers strike The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Mary Phadi

Today at 12:15 COVID and MINING The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Mamokgethi Molopyane - Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting

Today at 12:23 Judge John Hlope and Chief justice Moeng Moeng in another public spat The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Lawson Naidoo

Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Today at 12:27 One Africa condemns xenophobic poster #MzansiPatrioticForces as well as threats of violence shown towards foreign nationals The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Ebrahim Rassol - Head of ANC Western Cape Elections at Rsa

Today at 12:40 Mikhail Manuel. Changing transport habits. Cape Town's road sees less traffic The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town

Today at 12:45 'Forgotten' waste pickers remain in jail The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Thandeka Chauke

Thandeka Chauke, Legal councilor in the London Housing Unit

Today at 12:52 Covid & funerals - can you bring your own coffin? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Pieter van der Westhuizen - General manager for funeral services at AVBOB

Today at 13:35 Cars with Ciro de Siena Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

