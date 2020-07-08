Expect heavy downpours, strong winds, extreme cold from Thursday to Saturday
An intense cold front will make landfall on Thursday morning.
The SA Weather Service expects heavy rainfall, strong winds and plummeting temperatures.
“The public and small stock farmers should take note that heavy rain, flooding, gale-force winds and snowfall on the high lying areas can be expected,” it warned on social media.
On Thursday, Weather SA expects a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, a North-North Westerly wind of 46.3 km/h and 25 millimetres of rain.
On Friday, expect 30 millimetres of rain and maximum temperatures to fall even further, to 13 degrees Celsius.
