Insurer expected to appeal court ruling on Covid-19 business interruption claims

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Author Gail Schimmel chats about her new novel Two Months
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:35
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adrian Barnard
Today at 15:10
Open for Speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
239 scientists from 32 countries suggest the virus can also spread in the air:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 15:40
Back to school when you have a blended family
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Neetling - Attorney in Family law
Today at 15:50
Hlophe blames Mogoeng’s decision on anti-Muslim bias
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johann Kriegler - Chairperson at Freedom Under Law
Today at 16:10
Private healthcare sector pleads for financial help from medical schemes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 16:20
Finding the middle ground in the statue debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Motsaathebe Serekoana - lecturer in the Department of Anthropology at the University of the Free State.
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
A Letter on Justice and Open Debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Rousseau - Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Cultural factors are behind disinformation pandemic: why this matters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
US China cold war 'bigger global threat than virus'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Roberts - RUSI
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wesgro CEO Tim Harris's huge salary increase questioned in tough economic times Former Wesgro board chair Brian Figaji and Good Party Brett Herron share their perspectives with Refilwe Moloto. 8 July 2020 12:51 PM
Insurer expected to appeal court ruling on Covid-19 business interruption claims The Western Cape High Court has ruled that Guardrisk must pay Cape Town restaurant, Cafe Chameleon, for its business interruption... 8 July 2020 12:16 PM
Expect heavy downpours, strong winds, extreme cold from Thursday to Saturday An intense cold front is approaching Cape Town. It’s expected to hit our shores early on Thursday. 8 July 2020 10:33 AM
View all Local
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm' Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet. 8 July 2020 7:28 AM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes. 7 July 2020 9:16 AM
View all Politics
'R1 million salary hike for Wesgro CEO Tim Harris can't be justified' - Herron Good Party Brett Herron and former Wesgro board chair Brian Figaji share their perspectives with Refilwe Moloto. 8 July 2020 12:51 PM
Insurer expected to appeal court ruling on Covid-19 business interruption claims The Western Cape High Court has ruled that Guardrisk must pay Cape Town restaurant, Cafe Chameleon, for its business interruption... 8 July 2020 12:16 PM
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm' Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet. 8 July 2020 7:28 AM
View all Business
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts. 7 July 2020 7:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Insurer expected to appeal court ruling on Covid-19 business interruption claims

8 July 2020 12:16 PM
by
Tags:
High Court
Insurance claim
court ruling
Insurance firm
Guardrisk Insurance
Cafe Chameleon

The Western Cape High Court has ruled that Guardrisk must pay Cape Town restaurant, Cafe Chameleon, for its business interruption claim.

Judge Andre Le Grange ruled that Guardrisk Insurance is liable to pay Cafe Chameleon's claim for losses suffered since the start of the lockdown.

Guardrisk, a subsidiary of insurance giant Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, argued that the restaurant’s losses were not covered under the infectious diseases extension clause in its policy.

The insurer claimed that there was no causal link between lockdown regulations and infectious diseases extensions.

However, Judge Le Grange ruled that the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa resulted in the lockdown, and that Guardrisk must pay up.

While the High Court ruling could have serious implications for the insurance industry, Guardrisk is likely to appeal it in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), says attorney Ren Dunster.

Dunster, who legally represents Cafe Chameleon, says it may be too soon to celebrate the court victory which he describes as "a big shot of hope".

The attorney says many small businesses, who can't afford to launch legal action against their insurers, are hoping that this case will set a precedent for other cases of this nature.

A number of companies in the tourism and hospitality sector have had their business interruption insurance claims linked to the Covid-19 pandemic rejected.

The argument was that the losses were caused by disease and not by the lockdown... that was one of the central arguments delivered by Guardrisk Insurance.

Ren Dunster, Attorney

The judge essentially said that the lockdown was so closely connected to the outbreak of this virus that it's a proximate cause issue.

Ren Dunster, Attorney

He said it was very, reasonable, and just that you should expect the insurers to pick up this cover.

Ren Dunster, Attorney

It's a volcano of joy that hasn't erupted because we're expecting this to go onto appeal.

Ren Dunster, Attorney

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


8 July 2020 12:16 PM
by
Tags:
High Court
Insurance claim
court ruling
Insurance firm
Guardrisk Insurance
Cafe Chameleon

Recommended

More from Local

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

'R1 million salary hike for Wesgro CEO Tim Harris can't be justified' - Herron

8 July 2020 12:51 PM

Good Party Brett Herron and former Wesgro board chair Brian Figaji share their perspectives with Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Downpour rain black umbrella 123rf weather 123rWeather

Expect heavy downpours, strong winds, extreme cold from Thursday to Saturday

8 July 2020 10:33 AM

An intense cold front is approaching Cape Town. It’s expected to hit our shores early on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch-wine-estate-farm-dutch-style-Cape-winelands

Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols

8 July 2020 10:23 AM

An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200704masukunasrecjfif

[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline

7 July 2020 4:47 PM

Covid-19 positive ER doctor Adam Barnes tells CapeTalk's John Maytham about some of the challenges on the coronavirus frontline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbali

'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job

7 July 2020 4:06 PM

DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

missing-runner-ken-stephenjpg

No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain

7 July 2020 3:40 PM

The search continues for a missing trail runner who disappeared after going for a run along Table Mountain on Monday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vascular system virus coronavirus blood vessel covid-19 123rf 123rflifestyle

Recovered from Covid-19? Your blood could help someone still fighting the virus

7 July 2020 3:32 PM

Doctors are looking for 600 recovered Covid-19 patients to take part in a convalescent blood plasma trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190401houtbayshootinggif

Transport MEC meets with taxi bosses over deadly violence linked to routes

7 July 2020 2:30 PM

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has met with the leadership of rival taxi associations to address the deadly taxi shootings in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

child-toddler-toys-building-blocksjpg

Preschools told to make social distancing 'a game' for young children

7 July 2020 1:53 PM

With the ECD sector now allowed to reopen, how will preschools enforce Covid-19 safety measures among the children in their care?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

costajpg

From meth to marathons: SA man shares his journey of hope and recovery

7 July 2020 12:49 PM

Restauranteur Costa Carastavrakis shares his incredible story of addiction recovery with CapeTalk's Zain Johnson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

'R1 million salary hike for Wesgro CEO Tim Harris can't be justified' - Herron

8 July 2020 12:51 PM

Good Party Brett Herron and former Wesgro board chair Brian Figaji share their perspectives with Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200706-truter-vbs3-edjpg

VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm'

8 July 2020 7:28 AM

Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Port Louis Mauritius

World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country

7 July 2020 8:36 PM

It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dar es Salaam Tanzania 123rf 123rfbusiness Africa 123rfAfrica

World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country

7 July 2020 8:09 PM

It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180831-old-mutual-edjpg

Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice

7 July 2020 7:38 PM

Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clover blue man

Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good

7 July 2020 7:30 PM

People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

7 July 2020 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Can businesses refuse to accept cash? Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains

7 July 2020 4:52 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says no retailer has the right to refuse cash payments - even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fnbjpg

FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August

7 July 2020 12:00 PM

From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Expect heavy downpours, strong winds, extreme cold from Thursday to Saturday

Local

President Jair Bolsonaro catches the 'little flu' brutally ravaging Brazil

World

VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

KZN ANC spokesperson dies after contracting COVID-19

8 July 2020 12:10 PM

WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures

8 July 2020 11:45 AM

EC announces beefed up community-based COVID-19 response plan

8 July 2020 10:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA