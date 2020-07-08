Insurer expected to appeal court ruling on Covid-19 business interruption claims
Judge Andre Le Grange ruled that Guardrisk Insurance is liable to pay Cafe Chameleon's claim for losses suffered since the start of the lockdown.
Guardrisk, a subsidiary of insurance giant Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, argued that the restaurant’s losses were not covered under the infectious diseases extension clause in its policy.
The insurer claimed that there was no causal link between lockdown regulations and infectious diseases extensions.
However, Judge Le Grange ruled that the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa resulted in the lockdown, and that Guardrisk must pay up.
While the High Court ruling could have serious implications for the insurance industry, Guardrisk is likely to appeal it in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), says attorney Ren Dunster.
Dunster, who legally represents Cafe Chameleon, says it may be too soon to celebrate the court victory which he describes as "a big shot of hope".
The attorney says many small businesses, who can't afford to launch legal action against their insurers, are hoping that this case will set a precedent for other cases of this nature.
A number of companies in the tourism and hospitality sector have had their business interruption insurance claims linked to the Covid-19 pandemic rejected.
The argument was that the losses were caused by disease and not by the lockdown... that was one of the central arguments delivered by Guardrisk Insurance.Ren Dunster, Attorney
The judge essentially said that the lockdown was so closely connected to the outbreak of this virus that it's a proximate cause issue.Ren Dunster, Attorney
He said it was very, reasonable, and just that you should expect the insurers to pick up this cover.Ren Dunster, Attorney
It's a volcano of joy that hasn't erupted because we're expecting this to go onto appeal.Ren Dunster, Attorney
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
'R1 million salary hike for Wesgro CEO Tim Harris can't be justified' - Herron
Good Party Brett Herron and former Wesgro board chair Brian Figaji share their perspectives with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Expect heavy downpours, strong winds, extreme cold from Thursday to Saturday
An intense cold front is approaching Cape Town. It’s expected to hit our shores early on Thursday.Read More
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols
An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards.Read More
[LISTEN]The truth about SA hospitals and Covid-19 from a doctor on the frontline
Covid-19 positive ER doctor Adam Barnes tells CapeTalk's John Maytham about some of the challenges on the coronavirus frontline.Read More
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job
DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position.Read More
No trace of CT trail runner who went missing along Table Mountain
The search continues for a missing trail runner who disappeared after going for a run along Table Mountain on Monday afternoon.Read More
Recovered from Covid-19? Your blood could help someone still fighting the virus
Doctors are looking for 600 recovered Covid-19 patients to take part in a convalescent blood plasma trial.Read More
Transport MEC meets with taxi bosses over deadly violence linked to routes
Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has met with the leadership of rival taxi associations to address the deadly taxi shootings in the province.Read More
Preschools told to make social distancing 'a game' for young children
With the ECD sector now allowed to reopen, how will preschools enforce Covid-19 safety measures among the children in their care?Read More
From meth to marathons: SA man shares his journey of hope and recovery
Restauranteur Costa Carastavrakis shares his incredible story of addiction recovery with CapeTalk's Zain Johnson.Read More
More from Business
'R1 million salary hike for Wesgro CEO Tim Harris can't be justified' - Herron
Good Party Brett Herron and former Wesgro board chair Brian Figaji share their perspectives with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm'
Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet.Read More
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country
It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list.Read More
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country
It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind).Read More
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice
Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”.Read More
Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good
People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.Read More
Can businesses refuse to accept cash? Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says no retailer has the right to refuse cash payments - even during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
FNB customer? Here's how you'll have to access your statements from August
From 1 August FNB customers will no longer receive their bank statements via email. Refilwe Moloto finds out why...Read More