Alfred Adriaan shares his hits from the 80s

Today at 13:20 Author Gail Schimmel chats about her new novel Two Months Lunch with Pippa Hudson

125 125

Today at 13:35 Cars with Ciro de Siena Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

125 125

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Adrian Barnard

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for Speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 239 scientists from 32 countries suggest the virus can also spread in the air: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Landon Myer - Professor at UCT

125 125

Today at 15:40 Back to school when you have a blended family Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Anton Neetling - Attorney in Family law

125 125

Today at 15:50 Hlophe blames Mogoeng’s decision on anti-Muslim bias Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Johann Kriegler - Chairperson at Freedom Under Law

125 125

Today at 16:10 Private healthcare sector pleads for financial help from medical schemes Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever

125 125

Today at 16:20 Finding the middle ground in the statue debate Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Motsaathebe Serekoana - lecturer in the Department of Anthropology at the University of the Free State.

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open for calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 A Letter on Justice and Open Debate Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jacques Rousseau - Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 17:20 Cultural factors are behind disinformation pandemic: why this matters Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 17:46 US China cold war 'bigger global threat than virus' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter Roberts - RUSI

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125