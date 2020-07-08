Alfred Adriaan shares his hits from the 80s
Alfred Adriaan loves to be in front of a crowd, from his time in marketing to his work as comedian and MC, he loves to connect with people.
This week he connects via his favourite music during a special hour of hits from the 80s chosen by him.
If you want to find out more about him, take a look at his Instagram account.
The show will be broadcast on Saturday 11 July from 10 am.
Please don't judge his music selection ability with his singing ability
When not creating playlists he has been working on his new show.