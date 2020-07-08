Alfred Adriaan shares his hits from the 80s

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Author Gail Schimmel chats about her new novel Two Months
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:35
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adrian Barnard
Today at 15:10
Open for Speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
239 scientists from 32 countries suggest the virus can also spread in the air:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 15:40
Back to school when you have a blended family
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Neetling - Attorney in Family law
Today at 15:50
Hlophe blames Mogoeng’s decision on anti-Muslim bias
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johann Kriegler - Chairperson at Freedom Under Law
Today at 16:10
Private healthcare sector pleads for financial help from medical schemes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 16:20
Finding the middle ground in the statue debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Motsaathebe Serekoana - lecturer in the Department of Anthropology at the University of the Free State.
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
A Letter on Justice and Open Debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Rousseau - Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Cultural factors are behind disinformation pandemic: why this matters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
US China cold war 'bigger global threat than virus'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Roberts - RUSI
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wesgro CEO Tim Harris's huge salary increase questioned in tough economic times Former Wesgro board chair Brian Figaji and Good Party Brett Herron share their perspectives with Refilwe Moloto. 8 July 2020 12:51 PM
Insurer expected to appeal court ruling on Covid-19 business interruption claims The Western Cape High Court has ruled that Guardrisk must pay Cape Town restaurant, Cafe Chameleon, for its business interruption... 8 July 2020 12:16 PM
Expect heavy downpours, strong winds, extreme cold from Thursday to Saturday An intense cold front is approaching Cape Town. It’s expected to hit our shores early on Thursday. 8 July 2020 10:33 AM
View all Local
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm' Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet. 8 July 2020 7:28 AM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes. 7 July 2020 9:16 AM
View all Politics
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice. 7 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Capetonians, 5 tips on how to drive in foggy weather...and what not to do Driving in Cape Town fog is scary. Automobile Association's Layton Beard gives a great explanation of the dos and don'ts. 7 July 2020 7:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Alfred Adriaan shares his hits from the 80s

8 July 2020 11:11 AM
by
Tags:
Just the Hits on CapeTalk

An hour with Just the Hits from local comedian Alfred Adriaan.

Alfred Adriaan loves to be in front of a crowd, from his time in marketing to his work as comedian and MC, he loves to connect with people.

This week he connects via his favourite music during a special hour of hits from the 80s chosen by him.

If you want to find out more about him, take a look at his Instagram account.

The show will be broadcast on Saturday 11 July from 10 am.

Please don't judge his music selection ability with his singing ability

When not creating playlists he has been working on his new show.


8 July 2020 11:11 AM
by
Tags:
Just the Hits on CapeTalk

Recommended

Trending

Expect heavy downpours, strong winds, extreme cold from Thursday to Saturday

Local

President Jair Bolsonaro catches the 'little flu' brutally ravaging Brazil

World

VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

KZN ANC spokesperson dies after contracting COVID-19

8 July 2020 12:10 PM

WATCH LIVE: Nzimande gives update on Higher Education Dept's COVID-19 measures

8 July 2020 11:45 AM

EC announces beefed up community-based COVID-19 response plan

8 July 2020 10:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA