Hlophe accuses Mogoeng of anti-Muslim bias after calling for misconduct tribunal
Last week, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng recommended that a tribunal be established to investigate the serious allegations of gross misconduct levelled against Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.
Hlope has written to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) accusing Mogoeng of bias.
He's also expressed his intention to appeal the decision by the chief justice.
RELATED: Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal
In a ten-page letter to the JSC, Hlophe’s lawyer Barnabas Xulu claims that the judge president is being targeted because he is Muslim.
This comes after controversial comments about the Israel-Palestinian conflict made by Mogoeng during a webinar hosted by the Jerusalem Post last month.
RELATED: ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel'
Meanwhile, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has called for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to step in and diffuse the tension between Hlophe and Mogoeng.
Casac's executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says Hlophe's unprecedented attack on Mogoeng is unwarranted and unsubstantiated.
Naidoo says the allegations facing Hlophe need to be addressed as a matter of urgency to avoid any negative impact on the administration of justice in the Cape High Court.
Naidoo believes that Hlophe should be suspended or placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
RELATED: WC Judge President John Hlophe must be suspended amid probe - Steenhuisen
This unprecedented attack on the Chief Justice by Judge President John Hlophe is totally unwarranted and it's not substantiated by anything as far as I can see.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac
It goes to show that the levels to which members of the judiciary will go in order to try and protect their positions... It adds to the urgency of dealing with the matter.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac
The public perceptions of the integrity of the judiciary as a whole are being called into question by events like this.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac
It's going to have an impact on the administration of justice in the Western Cape Divison. It needs to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac
The judiciary is clearly in a state of crisis.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
