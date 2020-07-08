'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
A Letter on Justice and Open Debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Rousseau - Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Cultural factors are behind disinformation pandemic: why this matters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
US China cold war 'bigger global threat than virus'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Roberts - RUSI
Today at 18:09
The story behind Café Chameleon and its battle against an insurer. Is the business on its feet yet?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ren Dunster - Partner at Dunsters Attorneys
Today at 18:12
Guardrisk vs Café Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
PJ Veldhuizen - Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
For the first time in South Africa, there is a formal bank specific law which governs how banks treat and interact with their customers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - From State Capture to Brexit to Hong Kong, what role should business play to ensure the playing fields are fair.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Payment methods... the good, the bad and the ugly
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover'

8 July 2020 1:35 PM
by
For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent.

Demand for residential property worth below R3 million is recovering, according to Samuel Seeff, Chairperson of the Seeff Property Group.

(Related article: Property guru Samuel Seeff bares his soul about money)

“The interest rate is, clearly, the big factor,” Seeff told eNCA’s Jane Dutton.

“I’ve been in the industry for 35 years and I’ve never experienced rates at this level before,” said Seeff.

South Africa’s typically conservative Reserve Bank slashed interest rates by 275 basis points so far in 2020 to 3.75% - a level last seen 50 years ago.

The prime lending rate of 7.25% is at a 47-year low.

For some properties, it may even be cheaper right now to buy than to rent.

“At 7.25%, relative to renting a property; you could actually own,” says Seeff.

“It’s really great to see!”

For more detail, watch Dutton’s interview with Seeff below.


