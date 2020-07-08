You may be using a hand sanitiser that doesn't work against Covid, expert warns
The hand sanitiser that you're forced to use when entering a retail store may not contain the recommended minimum of 70% alcohol.
The same goes for the hand sanitiser that you add to your shopping basket.
Tests on a sample of hand sanitisers suggest that almost half of sanitisers are not complying with the government's regulations.
In May, an accredited laboratory in KwaZulu-Natal tested a sample of 11 hand sanitisers. Nine of them were bought from retail stores in the Pietermaritzburg area and two were samples of sanitiser sprayed on customer’s hands at store or mall entrances.
The private lab, Sci-Corp Laboratories, found that five of the 11 samples contained less than 70% alcohol.
Among those that did meet the requirements were Woolworths’ own brand and sanitisers supplied to Pick n Pay and Dis-Chem, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
The lab tested for three forms of alcohol: ethanol, propanol, and isopropanol - one at a time.
All but one of the store-bought samples claimed to contain more than 70% alcohol; one made no claim at all.
SciCorp Laboratories' business development director Adrian Barnard cautions that some hand sanitisers could contain harmful chemicals to "make up the deficit" of alcohol.
These toxic substances include formalin and methanol, he tells CapeTalk.
When they substitute the good stuff for something else, the bigger concern is 'What is that something else?'.Adrian Barnard, Business Development Director - SciCorp Laboratories
Anything from dying to a skin rash is what you're dealing with, with some of these chemicals. That's frightening.Adrian Barnard, Business Development Director - SciCorp Laboratories
At the same time, a microbiologist has warned that the poor regulation of substandard sanitisers could result in a serious public health threat during this pandemic, Knowler shares.
It's not a case of consumer swindle... here, we're talking about a matter of life and death. We're relying very heavily on these products to protect us. To get it wrong, for whatever reason, is unacceptable.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Bogus SABS certification
Meanwhile, the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has warned that not all sanitisers or personal protective equipment (PPE) have been certified.
In fact, the SABS product certification process is facing significant delays.
While the SABS-approved mark on goods often provides consumers with some peace of mind, it appears some products are using fake certification stamps.
Knowler says that by late June, the SABS had issued 13 “cease-and-desist” letters relating to sanitisers falsely marked with certification stamps.
We're four months into this crisis now. Any new product that's come onto the market since March that has that SABS mark on it is very unlikely to be a genuine accreditation.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Pretoria-based microbiologist Dr. Lucia Anelich says while the SABS standard for alcohol-based hand rubs is the very least that businesses supplying these products should comply with, it remains a voluntary standard.
Dr. Anelich says the only way to ensure compliance is to make industry standards mandatory under the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) Act.
Knowler has contacted the companies linked to the hand sanitisers tested by SciCorp Labs to inform them of the findings. She shares some of their responses with CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson. Read the full findings here.
Listen to the discussion on ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler:
More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Here's how to stop dodgy subscription services from depleting your airtime
Unwanted charges on your cell bill? Struggling to unsubscribe from rogue content services that you never signed up for? Here's what you can do.Read More
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims
Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers
As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.Read More
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints?
The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''.Read More
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance.Read More
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look
The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received?Read More
Car sales and repairs reopen, but no clarity on motor licensing offices just yet
Car dealerships and repair shops have been allowed to reopen under very strict conditions, explains consumer journo Wendy Knowler.Read More
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected
It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report.Read More
Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)?
You can send your consumer-related questions and queries to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler via consumer@knowler.co.zaRead More
Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities
Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering.Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
Desperate alcoholics resorting to drinking hand sanitizer under lockdown
Addictions expert Dr Rodger Meyer says lockdown and the reinstated booze ban have led some people to take desparate action...Read More
Why women have borne the brunt of Covid-19 job losses
Two million women lost their jobs between February to April this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Most of them were poor black women.Read More
[LISTEN] I use a taxi to get to work everyday, what's my Covid-19 risk?
Infectious disease specialist Dr Jeremy Nel talks about the risks of contracting Covid-19 in a taxi operating at 100% capacity.Read More
Telemedicine: How Covid-19 has changed the way we seek medical advice
For Trendspotting Thursdays Refilwe Moloto finds our more about telemedicine and its use during the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
South Africa’s farms are producing near-record amounts of food right now
So, far it’s been a good season for South Africa, says Tonie Fuchs (Managing Director at Capespan Group Limited).Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.Read More
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist
Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not.Read More
Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do
For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise...Read More
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3
The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown.Read More