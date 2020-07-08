[WATCH] I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde is now in isolation after contracting Covid-19.
The premier received his results on Wednesday morning after testing for the virus on Monday.
In a video posted on Facebook, Winde explains that he started developing mild flu-like symptoms on Sunday.
He says that he's currently experiencing mild symptoms and will stay at home for the next 14 days.
However, Winde admits that he is at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness because he is a type 2 diabetic and is over the age of 55.
As a result, he'll be carefully monitoring his health during isolation.
The premier has urged other Western Cape residents with comorbidities to remain cautious during this time.
"My message to the people of the Western Cape at this time is to take Covid-19 seriously. Anyone can get it. So, please keep yourself safe, and your loved ones safe", he writes in an official statement.
Read the Premier Winde's full statement here and watch his video message below:
The payment holiday is over, now what?
Financial planner Sylvia Walker shares advice on what to do if you need your payment holiday to be extended due to Covid-19.Read More
Here's what you need to know about airborne coronavirus
John Maytham speaks to UCT public health expert Prof. Landon Myer about the airborne transmission of coronavirus...Read More
Urgent call for bone marrow donors as SA registry is impacted by Covid-19 crisis
The SA Bone Marrow Registry is encouraging those who can to register to be a bone marrow donor and potentially save a life.Read More
Body found on Table Mountain matching description of missing trail runner
A body has been discovered on Table Mountain fitting the description of Cape Town trail runner Ken Stephen.Read More
Language barriers between cops and victims of crime are hampering justice
Linguistic expert Zakeera Docrat tells John Maytham why there is an urgent need for cops to receive language training.Read More
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels
Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June.Read More
Hlophe accuses Mogoeng of anti-Muslim bias after calling for misconduct tribunal
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe claims the Chief Justice was driven by an anti-Muslim sentiment when he called for a probe into Hlophe's conduct.Read More
'R1 million salary hike for Wesgro CEO Tim Harris can't be justified' - Herron
Good Party Brett Herron and former Wesgro board chair Brian Figaji share their perspectives with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Insurer expected to appeal court ruling on Covid-19 business interruption claims
The Western Cape High Court has ruled that Guardrisk must pay Cape Town restaurant, Cafe Chameleon, for its business interruption claim.Read More
Expect heavy downpours, strong winds, extreme cold from Thursday to Saturday
An intense cold front is approaching Cape Town. It’s expected to hit our shores early on Thursday.Read More
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm'
Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet.Read More
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job
DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position.Read More
Mkhize says additional nurses being brought in to alleviate Gauteng ICU pressure
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about the various provinces' constraints as the Covid-19 pandemic spikes.Read More
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"Read More
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Zille's apartheid tweet exposes 'crisis of whiteness' in DA and society - Basson
News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says groups like Afriforum and people like Helen Zille are "capitalising on white fears."Read More
Chief Justice Mogoeng wants Judge John Hlophe to face misconduct tribunal
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has found that John Hlophe has a case to answer regarding his alleged assault of a fellow judge.Read More
No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi
Bruce Whitfield talks to amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg, who extensively interviewed Matodzi.Read More
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief'
Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access.Read More
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again
A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral.Read More