[WATCH] I've tested positive for Covid-19, anyone can get it: Premier Alan Winde

8 July 2020 3:07 PM
by
Tags:
Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
COVID-19
Alan Winde tests positive for Covid-19

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced that he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

Premier Alan Winde is now in isolation after contracting Covid-19.

The premier received his results on Wednesday morning after testing for the virus on Monday.

In a video posted on Facebook, Winde explains that he started developing mild flu-like symptoms on Sunday.

He says that he's currently experiencing mild symptoms and will stay at home for the next 14 days.

However, Winde admits that he is at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness because he is a type 2 diabetic and is over the age of 55.

As a result, he'll be carefully monitoring his health during isolation.

The premier has urged other Western Cape residents with comorbidities to remain cautious during this time.

"My message to the people of the Western Cape at this time is to take Covid-19 seriously. Anyone can get it. So, please keep yourself safe, and your loved ones safe", he writes in an official statement.

Read the Premier Winde's full statement here and watch his video message below:


8 July 2020 3:07 PM
by
Tags:
Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
COVID-19
Alan Winde tests positive for Covid-19

