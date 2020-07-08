Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels
Weekday traffic on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways fell by between 75% and 80% in April, according to the City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate.
Traffic increased in May to around 40% of volumes seen before the lockdown.
In June, weekday traffic recovered to about 65% of normal levels.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Mikhail Manuel of Civil Engineering at the University of Cape Town’s Centre for Transport Studies.
Cycling or walking to work – and working from home – is going to change the way people use their cars.Mikhail Manuel, University of Cape Town Centre for Transport Studies
In Bogotá in Columbia, Barcelona and parts of New York they created cycling highways… Cycling is a normal way to keep distance between yourself and another person.Mikhail Manuel, University of Cape Town Centre for Transport Studies
In South Africa, the minibus taxi is a Covid case waiting to happen – so many people are crammed into one vehicle. I hope the minibuses will open windows and use sanitiser…Mikhail Manuel, University of Cape Town Centre for Transport Studies
We must be realistic about how much change is possible… By October or November… we’ll probably see people move back to their old habits…Mikhail Manuel, University of Cape Town Centre for Transport Studies
Quite a number of business are working from home, solely… If people can still be productive; those businesses need to keep their staff at home…Mikhail Manuel, University of Cape Town Centre for Transport Studies
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
