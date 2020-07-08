



It was the worst-kept secret in South African banking. It was pretty clear when Daniel Mminele stepped out of the Reserve bank last year that he was going be the next CEO of Absa.

he came and joined in January. No sooner had he arrived that we started hearing the word of the coronavirus, and then we went into lockdown.

Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show speaks to Mminele about this and more.

I certainly did not think when I started in January that a couple of months later that I would have the kind of scenario that we are dealing with at the moment. That was indeed drinking from the firehose, I'd say. Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa

It's been busy, it's been exciting, it's been challenging, it's been rewarding, and all of that but I also have to say that it's been a tricky period to all of us. Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa

We had to transition very quickly as a business within a very space of time into operating in a new normal, implementing remote working protocols and putting together various relief programmes and making sure that as the crisis unfolded we made sure that we kept our staff safe and healthy. Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa

We stayed close to our customers and providing the kind of support and solutions that they needed in terms of advice and execution. Daniel Mminele, CEO - Absa

Listen below for the full interview...

This article first appeared on 702 : Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career