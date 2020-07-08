Body found on Table Mountain matching description of missing trail runner
The Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) confirmed the news to CapeTalk on Wednesday afternoon.
The body was spotted by a private helicopter on the mountain slopes below Africa Face on the front of Table Mountain, according to WSAR spokesperson Johan Marais.
Marais says a rescue helicopter with paramedics on board is expected to arrive on the scene shortly after 3pm.
He says search and rescue teams are awaiting official confirmation once the paramedics examine the body.
We're all waiting on the official identification and verdict on whether the person is alive or not. We don't even know that as yet.Johan Marais, Spokesperson - Wilderness Search and Rescue
The crew of a private helicopter that was engaged by the missing person's father spotted the body of a person wearing similar clothes to the description we had.Johan Marais, Spokesperson - Wilderness Search and Rescue
The helicopter is en route. It should insert a paramedic and members of the forensic services... at which time the findings will be able to be confirmed.Johan Marais, Spokesperson - Wilderness Search and Rescue
