Here's what you need to know about airborne coronavirus
The World Health Organization this week acknowledged evidence appearing to show the airborne spread of coronavirus.
It's after scientists urged the global body to revise its guidance on how the respiratory disease is transmitted.
Public health expert Professor Landon Myer tells CapeTalk's John Maytham that the idea that the virus may be transmitted through the air is not a new one:
I don't think it's any cause for massive panic or concern.Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
According to the WHO Covid-19 is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets, by direct contact with infected persons, or by contact with contaminated objects and surfaces.
Myer says it's important to note the difference in size between droplets expelled through a cough or a sneeze (respiratory droplets) and those particles which are spread when people are talking, singing or breathing.
One of the critical issues is how much virus may be contained in a particle of different sizes and how likely such a particle is to infect an individual.Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
Whether or not that [aerosolized transmission] is driving transmission compared to droplet spread, I think is still highly questionable.Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine - University of Cape Town
Listen to the full conversation by clicking below:
