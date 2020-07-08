Urgent call for bone marrow donors as SA registry is impacted by Covid-19 crisis
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is being felt by the South African Bone Marrow Registry which is reporting a reduction in the number of people coming forward to register with the life-saving non-profit.
It's now issued an urgent plea for donors.
The organisation's Dr Charlotte Ingram spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto and explained what happens when you register:
We test your tissue type and that allows us to see if you are a match for a patient who might be in need.Dr Charlotte Ingram, Medical Director - SA Bone Marrow Register
She says those with blood disorders, such as leukemia and thalassemia, are in urgent need of blood stem cell transplants:
There are many patients that the only way they will survive is if they have a bone marrow transplant.Dr Charlotte Ingram, Medical Director - SA Bone Marrow Register
For more information on becoming a bone marrow donor, click below:
