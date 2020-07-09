We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela





Wednesday was meant to be the second day of crucial talks between the Western Cape government and three taxi associations: Santaco, Cata and Codeta.

But yet another horrific attack, this time on the home of one of the Codeta leaders, saw Wednesday's talks go up in smoke.

RELATED: Transport MEC meets with taxi bosses over deadly violence linked to routes

Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack in the taxi industry has stalled crucial talks between Cata, Codeta, Santaco and local government to end the bloodshed which has seen 40 people killed since the start of the year.

What we were supposed to discuss yesterday were these killings. There have been ongoing killing since January this year and 43 people have lost their lives. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

He says he really wanted to gain an understanding from the meeting what is the cause of the killings, in addition to the ongoing police investigation.

Madikizela believes the coperative adn good relationship between the taxi industry and the Western Cape government will result in the meeting resuming soon.

The people investigting the matter have very good intelligence which is why we have arrested more than 90 people and more than 40 of those cases are on the court roll. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

What I really want is to get the kingpins who are paying the hitmen. Because for me, it's not going to help us to arrest the hitmen, I want to get to the bottom of this. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport and Public Works - Western Cape

Take a listen to the interview below: