W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill





Accounts of police harassment and brutality for no reason have been happening throughout lockdown and it appears once again they have crossed the line.

Joshua Chigome is the spokesperson for the MEC for Social Development in the Western Cape.

An avid trail runner and hiker, he says he was out walking on Signal Hill on Thursday morning when police officers began harassing him.

He writes on his Facebook post:

'Literally had the SAPS man-handle me for merely taking a walk on Signal Hill road this morning.

When I told them that they were completely abusing their power and that they should be held to account for doing so... They continued to push and shove me around the road.

Thank you to the SAPS for once again showing the way this country has lost complete faith in our Police Service.

Let's try ensure that these officers are held accountable!

This is not on!'