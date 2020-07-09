Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front
The economy is weaker than at any time in, perhaps, 90 years.
Nevertheless, Eskom can’t meet even the economic-depression level demand for its vital product.
Punch-drunk South Africans, ready yourself – load shedding is making its return, during a pandemic.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
The generation system is constrained due to the cold front… some of the generation units have broken down. There is a high probability of load shedding during the evenings between five and nine, starting today.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
These machines – as we keep reminding the people of South Africa – are quite unreliable and prone to break down when they’re run hard.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
We’re seeing high demand due to the cold front. We’ve had to use all our resources – including burning diesel… Even that may not be enough…Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below (we suggest sitting down first).
