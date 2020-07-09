Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
When will SanParks areas in Cape Town reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frans van Rooyen
Today at 13:32
Kids don't like wearing masks? Make them smell like bubblegum or strawberry...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pam Kara Medical
Today at 13:45
Greener Living - what to do with e-waste
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 14:10
DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Garth Taylor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Garth Taylor
Today at 15:10
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Successfull high-flow nasal oxygen treatment at Groote Schuur Hospital sees FIVE patients discharged from ICU on one day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Morris - Opertational nursing manager in ward c13
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Donated pallets to local school make a difference.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
MA Karriem - Principal of Talfalah Primary School
Today at 16:10
These are trends developing for life in post-Covid-19 times
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Gilmour - Chairman at Investment Analysts Society of SA
Today at 16:20
Illegal land invasions coupled with illegal evictions - how is this managed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Buhle Booi - Ndifuna Ukwazi community organiser
Today at 16:55
Extra charge for PPE at a dentist?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Smith - SADA
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Unpacking the risk from waste
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Alan Winde hosts weekly Covid-19 Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
The South African International Ballet Competition kicks off on Monday!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sophie Rebecca - UK Ballet Dancer - first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Children's book encourages kids to embrace their 'brown skin and curly hair' A new children's book seeks to teach children about mixed-race heritage in South Africa and the beauty of diversity. 9 July 2020 11:54 AM
Telemedicine: How Covid-19 has changed the way we seek medical advice For Trendspotting Thursdays Refilwe Moloto finds our more about telemedicine and its use during the coronavirus pandemic. 9 July 2020 11:02 AM
News coverage diminishing due to media cutbacks, laments Prof Anton Harber Journalist and Wits professor Anton Harber says he's already noted a decline in the quality and range of news coverage in recent m... 9 July 2020 10:59 AM
View all Local
W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking. 9 July 2020 9:00 AM
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm' Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet. 8 July 2020 7:28 AM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
View all Politics
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

9 July 2020 9:30 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Electricity
Load shedding
Electricity generation
Electricity supply
Refilwe Moloto
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
electricity demand

"The generation system is constrained due to the cold front. Expect load shedding," warns Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

The economy is weaker than at any time in, perhaps, 90 years.

Nevertheless, Eskom can’t meet even the economic-depression level demand for its vital product.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Punch-drunk South Africans, ready yourself – load shedding is making its return, during a pandemic.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Related articles:

The generation system is constrained due to the cold front… some of the generation units have broken down. There is a high probability of load shedding during the evenings between five and nine, starting today.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

These machines – as we keep reminding the people of South Africa – are quite unreliable and prone to break down when they’re run hard.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

We’re seeing high demand due to the cold front. We’ve had to use all our resources – including burning diesel… Even that may not be enough…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the interview in the audio below (we suggest sitting down first).


9 July 2020 9:30 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Electricity
Load shedding
Electricity generation
Electricity supply
Refilwe Moloto
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
electricity demand

Recommended

More from Business

200106-daniel-mminele-edjpg

Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:43 PM

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171227prieska-arrestjpg

Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly

8 July 2020 8:14 PM

Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers

8 July 2020 7:42 PM

Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Hong Kong

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:15 PM

The most recent example is China’s new security law introduced into Hong Kong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cafe-chameleonjpg

Guardrisk vs Café Chameleon: what it means for the rest of the industry

8 July 2020 7:09 PM

Lawyer PJ Veldhuizen says Judge Le Grange's judgment will be precedent-setting until it goes on appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD during lockdown Step Above

Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels

8 July 2020 3:03 PM

Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover'

8 July 2020 1:35 PM

For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

'R1 million salary hike for Wesgro CEO Tim Harris can't be justified' - Herron

8 July 2020 12:51 PM

Good Party Brett Herron and former Wesgro board chair Brian Figaji share their perspectives with Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-claimjpg

Insurer expected to appeal court ruling on Covid-19 business interruption claims

8 July 2020 12:16 PM

The Western Cape High Court has ruled that Guardrisk must pay Cape Town restaurant, Cafe Chameleon, for its business interruption claim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200706-truter-vbs3-edjpg

VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm'

8 July 2020 7:28 AM

Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

Business

We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela

Local Politics

Body found on Table Mountain matching description of missing trail runner

Local

EWN Highlights

Security guard wounded in Vanderbijlpark cash-in-transit heist

9 July 2020 12:06 PM

Tshegofatso Pule murder trial: Administrative bungle causes further delays

9 July 2020 11:48 AM

Five million begin lockdown in Australian city

9 July 2020 11:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA