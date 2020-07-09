News coverage diminishing due to media cutbacks, laments Prof Anton Harber

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
When will SanParks areas in Cape Town reopen?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frans van Rooyen
Today at 13:32
Kids don't like wearing masks? Make them smell like bubblegum or strawberry...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pam Kara Medical
Today at 13:45
Greener Living - what to do with e-waste
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 14:10
DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Garth Taylor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Garth Taylor
Today at 15:10
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Successfull high-flow nasal oxygen treatment at Groote Schuur Hospital sees FIVE patients discharged from ICU on one day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Morris - Opertational nursing manager in ward c13
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Donated pallets to local school make a difference.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
MA Karriem - Principal of Talfalah Primary School
Today at 16:10
These are trends developing for life in post-Covid-19 times
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Gilmour - Chairman at Investment Analysts Society of SA
Today at 16:20
Illegal land invasions coupled with illegal evictions - how is this managed?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Buhle Booi - Ndifuna Ukwazi community organiser
Today at 16:55
Extra charge for PPE at a dentist?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Smith - SADA
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Unpacking the risk from waste
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:20
Alan Winde hosts weekly Covid-19 Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
The South African International Ballet Competition kicks off on Monday!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sophie Rebecca - UK Ballet Dancer - first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Children's book encourages kids to embrace their 'brown skin and curly hair' A new children's book seeks to teach children about mixed-race heritage in South Africa and the beauty of diversity. 9 July 2020 11:54 AM
Telemedicine: How Covid-19 has changed the way we seek medical advice For Trendspotting Thursdays Refilwe Moloto finds our more about telemedicine and its use during the coronavirus pandemic. 9 July 2020 11:02 AM
News coverage diminishing due to media cutbacks, laments Prof Anton Harber Journalist and Wits professor Anton Harber says he's already noted a decline in the quality and range of news coverage in recent m... 9 July 2020 10:59 AM
View all Local
W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking. 9 July 2020 9:00 AM
VBS CFO Truter 'was the sentinel who should have sounded the alarm' Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, Pauli van Wyk explains how VBS CFO Philip Truter was paid to keep quiet. 8 July 2020 7:28 AM
'We need a new way forward' - Mbali Ntuli resumes bid for DA's top job DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli speaks to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about her campaign to secure the party's top position. 7 July 2020 4:06 PM
View all Politics
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
For the first time in SA there is a specific law on how banks treat customers Caroline Da Silva of the FSCA says they will look into patterns of complaints to see how to change a bank's behaviour. 8 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
Weekday traffic in Cape Town still way below pre-lockdown levels Traffic volumes on the N1, N2, N7 and M5 freeways were only at about 65% of normal levels by the end of June. 8 July 2020 3:03 PM
'Demand for property below R3 million is starting to recover' For some properties – with interest rates at half-a-century lows – it’s becoming cheaper to buy than to rent. 8 July 2020 1:35 PM
Stellenbosch awarded global stamp of approval for safety protocols An international tourism body has declared that Stellenbosch's health and hygiene protocols meet global standards. 8 July 2020 10:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
View all Sport
Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured. 7 July 2020 11:45 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense' "We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams. 6 July 2020 7:25 PM
View all Entertainment
President Jair Bolsonaro catches the 'little flu' brutally ravaging Brazil On Tuesday, Jair Bolsonaro told reporters – while standing centimetres from them – that he has Covid-19. 8 July 2020 9:25 AM
Did Covid-19 originate in Wuhan? Scientific evidence proves this may not be true Oxford professor, Tom Jefferson says studies report the presence of the virus in sewage in Spain as early as March 2019. 7 July 2020 11:27 AM
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

News coverage diminishing due to media cutbacks, laments Prof Anton Harber

9 July 2020 10:59 AM
by
Tags:
Job cuts
Media
Jobs
Professor Anton Harber
retrenchments
media industry
news coverage

Journalist and Wits professor Anton Harber says he's already noted a decline in the quality and range of news coverage in recent months.

Prof Harber says the capacity of shrinking newsrooms to cover stories, particularly local news, is diminishing under the pandemic.

RELATED: Covid-19 economic impact a heavy blow to SA media houses

He says job cuts in the media industry, particularly print media, will have negative impact on local and community news coverage especially.

"It's very concerning for the long term state of our democracy", Harber cautions.

RELATED: Union 'shocked' after SABC serves employees with retrenchment notices

You see less and less reporting, exposé, or daily coverage of the courts and of Parliament and local government that is so critical to the functioning of our democracy and the building of our society.

Prof Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

For the country as a whole, the concern is that the loss of journalism jobs, as it spreads to other parts of the media because of the loss of advertising, means that we are already seeing a diminishing in our coverage of day-to-day matters in the counrty.

Prof Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

The professor says that the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the decline of the print media industry, which has been in a downward spiral for years.

This week, publisher Media24 announce plans to cut jobs along with several magazine and newspaper titles.

RELATED: Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles

It's not unexpected, but it's terribly sad. Some of these magazines have a long, rich, important history and very much a part of people's lives.

Prof Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

It's very sad to see the job losses, but it's no surprise. We know that elements of the media industry, particularly print media, have been in decline under pressure from the move to the internet.

Prof Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

The pandemic and the economic lockdown has accelerated this process because of the disappearance of what advertising there was for these publications.

Prof Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


9 July 2020 10:59 AM
by
Tags:
Job cuts
Media
Jobs
Professor Anton Harber
retrenchments
media industry
news coverage

Recommended

More from Local

160426johannkriegler.jpg

Claims that Mogoeng is an Islamaphobe 'malicious fabrication', Kriegler protests

9 July 2020 1:11 PM

Retired ConCourt Justice Johann Kriegler has defended Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng against what he describes as a vicious attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brownskinjpg

Children's book encourages kids to embrace their 'brown skin and curly hair'

9 July 2020 11:54 AM

A new children's book seeks to teach children about mixed-race heritage in South Africa and the beauty of diversity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young girl teenager using cell phone #123rfparenting #123rflifestyle #123rf

Telemedicine: How Covid-19 has changed the way we seek medical advice

9 July 2020 11:02 AM

For Trendspotting Thursdays Refilwe Moloto finds our more about telemedicine and its use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cop-who-harassed-josh-chigome-1jpg

W Cape Soc Dev's Josh Chigome 'pushed and shoved' by cops on Signal Hill

9 July 2020 9:00 AM

Joshua Chigome took to Facebook to share his account of how police pushed him around for no reason while he was out walking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180806taxis

We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela

9 July 2020 8:16 AM

Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the latest attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

You may be using a hand sanisiter that doesn't work against Covid, expert warns

8 July 2020 6:04 PM

Hand sanister has become a highly sought-after product amid the coronavirus pandemic. But are all of them effective? Wendy Knowler investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

The payment holiday is over, now what?

8 July 2020 4:54 PM

Financial planner Sylvia Walker shares advice on what to do if you need your payment holiday to be extended due to Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

Here's what you need to know about airborne coronavirus

8 July 2020 4:17 PM

John Maytham speaks to UCT public health expert Prof. Landon Myer about the airborne transmission of coronavirus...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bone-marrow-biopsyjpg

Urgent call for bone marrow donors as SA registry is impacted by Covid-19 crisis

8 July 2020 3:53 PM

The SA Bone Marrow Registry is encouraging those who can to register to be a bone marrow donor and potentially save a life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

missing-runner-ken-stephen-facebook-jpg

Body found on Table Mountain matching description of missing trail runner

8 July 2020 3:50 PM

A body has been discovered on Table Mountain fitting the description of Cape Town trail runner Ken Stephen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom heaps more misery on SA as load shedding returns. Because the cold front

Business

We need to find kingpins hiring hitmen in taxi killings - Bonginkosi Madikizela

Local Politics

Body found on Table Mountain matching description of missing trail runner

Local

EWN Highlights

Security guard wounded in Vanderbijlpark cash-in-transit heist

9 July 2020 12:06 PM

Tshegofatso Pule murder trial: Administrative bungle causes further delays

9 July 2020 11:48 AM

Five million begin lockdown in Australian city

9 July 2020 11:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA