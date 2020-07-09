Children's book encourages kids to embrace their 'brown skin and curly hair'
A new children's book aims to teach young children about the history of the people of South Africa and the beauty of diversity.
I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair by Karen Theunissen seeks to provide answers to kids who may have questions about why they look different from other family members.
The book explains how a mixed-race heritage can mean that some people look very different but are still be part of one family.
Theunissen spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her inspiration for the book.
Part of it was inspired by my own family history and stories. My great-grandmother did come from St Helena when she was 18 years old and she started a family and never returned back to that island.Karen Theunissen, Author
Karen says she wrote the book for her four daughters:
I just felt that there was a desperate need for me as mom to tell them about who they are and why they look the way they look.Karen Theunissen, Author
She says like the family in the book, her daughters are all very different looking:
When my third daughter was born, many people made commentary saying 'why does she look so fair'...one woman even said to her 'oh did your mommy make love to a white daddy, is that why you so white?'Karen Theunissen, Author
Theunissen says she hopes the book can also be used by educators or parents who wish to teach their children about diversity.
Click below to hear author Karen Theunissen talking about her book 'I have brown skin and curly hair'
More from Local
Load shedding a big blow to local businesses trying to recover from lockdown
Eskom announced the return of load shedding on Friday due to reduced generating capacity and increased pressure on the grid.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries
Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing surgeries.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More
Gauteng's Makhura becomes third premier to test positive for Covid-19 this week
Gauteng Premier David Makhura is the latest provincial leader to test positive for the coronavirus.Read More
CT girl who fell into canal and man who tried to save her 'presumed drowned'
Ward councillor Magadien Davids says the search continues for a young girl who fell into a canal and the man who tried to rescue her.Read More
Covid-19 antibody test still very unreliable says UCT infectious diseases prof
Prof Mendelson says the SARS-CoV-2 antibody test is not the same as an HIV antibody test which is a far more reliable marker.Read More
SA First Forum to take legal action over reopening of schools, says Rod Solomons
The South African First Forum says it will be launching legal action against both the national and provincial education authorities.Read More
Eskom's Oberholzer says new modifications to Medupi defects 'looking positive'
The new modification was put into effect at Medupi, and by May the unit was operating at maximum capacity, he says.Read More
'Anti-social behaviour' may exclude you from City's rental homes - Malusi Booi
Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says gangsterism in the City's rental stock units is a major problem.Read More