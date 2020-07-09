Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
NGO raising funds to provide free cleft lip and cleft palate repair surgeries Operation Smile South Africa (OSSA) is running a silent art auction on its Facebook page in order to finance more life-changing su... 10 July 2020 4:38 PM
Children's book encourages kids to embrace their 'brown skin and curly hair'

9 July 2020 11:54 AM
by
Tags:
South Africa
Race
Mixed race
heritage
coloured identity
'Mixed-ish'
mixed-race

A new children's book seeks to teach children about mixed-race heritage in South Africa and the beauty of diversity.

A new children's book aims to teach young children about the history of the people of South Africa and the beauty of diversity.

I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair by Karen Theunissen seeks to provide answers to kids who may have questions about why they look different from other family members.

The book explains how a mixed-race heritage can mean that some people look very different but are still be part of one family.

Theunissen spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her inspiration for the book.

Part of it was inspired by my own family history and stories. My great-grandmother did come from St Helena when she was 18 years old and she started a family and never returned back to that island.

Karen Theunissen, Author 

Karen says she wrote the book for her four daughters:

I just felt that there was a desperate need for me as mom to tell them about who they are and why they look the way they look.

Karen Theunissen, Author 

She says like the family in the book, her daughters are all very different looking:

When my third daughter was born, many people made commentary saying 'why does she look so fair'...one woman even said to her 'oh did your mommy make love to a white daddy, is that why you so white?'

Karen Theunissen, Author 

Theunissen says she hopes the book can also be used by educators or parents who wish to teach their children about diversity.

Click below to hear author Karen Theunissen talking about her book 'I have brown skin and curly hair'


