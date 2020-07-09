Children's book encourages kids to embrace their 'brown skin and curly hair'





A new children's book aims to teach young children about the history of the people of South Africa and the beauty of diversity.

I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair by Karen Theunissen seeks to provide answers to kids who may have questions about why they look different from other family members.

The book explains how a mixed-race heritage can mean that some people look very different but are still be part of one family.

Theunissen spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her inspiration for the book.

Part of it was inspired by my own family history and stories. My great-grandmother did come from St Helena when she was 18 years old and she started a family and never returned back to that island. Karen Theunissen, Author

Karen says she wrote the book for her four daughters:

I just felt that there was a desperate need for me as mom to tell them about who they are and why they look the way they look. Karen Theunissen, Author

She says like the family in the book, her daughters are all very different looking:

When my third daughter was born, many people made commentary saying 'why does she look so fair'...one woman even said to her 'oh did your mommy make love to a white daddy, is that why you so white?' Karen Theunissen, Author

Theunissen says she hopes the book can also be used by educators or parents who wish to teach their children about diversity.

