Claims that Mogoeng is an Islamophobe 'malicious fabrication', Kriegler protests
This week, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe accused the Chief Justice of anti-Muslim prejudice after he called for a probe into Hlophe's alleged misconduct.
Hlophe's lawyer wrote to the Judicial Service Committee (JSC) expressing his intention to appeal Mogoeng's recommendation that a tribunal be established to investigate gross misconduct claims against him.
Former Constitutional Court judge Johann Kriegler says Hlophe's malicious attack on Mogoeng conforms to his typical pattern of "lashing out as viciously and unjustifiably as his imagination can allow".
Kriegler insists that the allegations levelled against Mogoeng are "sheer fiction" and "malicious fabrication".
The suggestion that the Chief Justice has got any attitude vis-a-vis slam is sheer fiction.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
What's happening at the moment, when he lashes out at Chief Justice Mogoeng, rings a bell.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
Speaking to CapeTalk, the former judge says Hlophe has a long history of shady conduct gross impropriety.
Hlophe allegedly attempted to improperly influence two Constitutional Court justices in 2008. The case has still not been heard, 12 years later.
Kriegler says this is due to Hlophe's "Stalingrad, duck-and-dive" tactics.
It's alleged that Hlophe tried to influence Constitutional Court judges in a case involving former President Jacob Zuma.
When the allegations surfaced, Hlophe "viciously attacked" the Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice at the time.
Kriegler belives that Hlophe is using the same modus operandi in this latest matter.
He accused them publicly of being part of a plot to undermine him, maligned him, and destroy him.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
It starts way back in 2007 when he was taking money from a financial institution under the counter.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
Then in 2008, he saw fit to got o Johannesburg and lobby two of the ConCourt judges that were writing judgments relating to [Former President] Jacob Zuma.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
Listen to the retired judge in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
